Tyrone woman honoured with ‘Great Neighbour Award’

‘FOR she’s a jolly good fellow’ rang joyfully around the walls of Rouskey Community Centre as the community came together recently for a surprise party in celebration of an award-winning resident.

A friendly and familiar face to all in the area, Bridie McCullagh was deservedly presented with the very first ‘Great Neighbour Award’ at the BBC’s ‘Making a Difference Awards’ on Friday past.

Judged by actress Kerri Quinn of ‘Coronation Street’ and ‘Hope Street’ fame, the award honoured Bridie’s ongoing contributions to her neighbourhood.

Leading with passion, humour and care, Bridie is the beating heart of Rouskey Community and Development Association (RCDA); organising everything from dinners for those unable to leave their homes to training and community events.

A spokesperson of RCDA said that Bridie’s selflessness has ‘inspired the community to come together and support one another’.

“Friday was a day filled with emotion and celebration,” they said.

“Bridie received the esteemed Great Neighbour Award, the first award of its kind in Northern Ireland, and the special day culminated in a surprise party in Rouskey which saw Bridie surrounded by friends, family and community members from far-and-wide.

“Despite facing her own health and physical challenges, Bridie remains dedicated to helping others, particularly those with respiratory conditions,” the spokesperson continued. “Bridie’s achievement serves as a shining example of the power of community spirit.

“Her recognition is a testament to the profound impact one person can have on the lives of others, and her legacy will undoubtedly motivate others to follow in her footsteps.

“The RCDA, and indeed the entire community, can take great pride in Bridie’s achievement.

“Congratulations once again to Bridie on this well-deserved award.”

Speaking on Friday night surrounded by loved ones, Bridie expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Ann Devlin and Kate McBride who nominated her for the wonderful award, and to the team at Rouskey Community Centre, who support her daily.

Additionally, Bridie thanked all those who gave her cards, presents, and sent messages of congratulations.

She further extended special thanks to Dr Kelly, Respiratory Consultant, and the Gortin Medical staff for their care.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chairperson Barry McElduff, Gary Mortland, and Mary T Conway offered warm congratulations, acknowledging Bridie’s exceptional commitment to her community.

In recognition of her remarkable efforts, Bridie is organising a Respiratory Awareness Day in Rouskey featuring guest speakers to promote awareness and support for those affected by respiratory conditions.