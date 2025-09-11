Tyrone woman needs urgent help to save injured kitten’s life

A KIND-HEARTED Victoria Bridge woman who came to the rescue of a stray kitten who was left for dead after being hit by a car is appealing for donations towards its vet bills to give it a second chance at life.

Rachael Finlay first spotted the ginger and white kitten, believed to be between 14 and 18-weeks-old, severely injured on the Liskey Road on Sunday afternoon.

Unable to locate its owner and determined not to have her put down, the 32-year-old brought the kitten, which she has named Peaches, to Corry & O’Hare Vets, Omagh, for urgent medical treatment – but the vet bills are mounting up.

Advertisement

“The kitten is still on fluids and pain relief,” Rachael told the Chronicle. “Her right eye is constructed due to trauma from the impact of the vehicle on that side of her head. She has been eating, but seems to not have power in her back legs.

“She’s not out-of-the-woods yet, so we’re just taking it day-by-day,” Rachael added. “I think it will be a long process, and there are no guarantees of a good outcome. X-rays start at £100, and will be needed to check her little brain.

“The vet says that she is trying to move more, but understandably will be in Corry & O’Hare’s care for quite a while to continue treatment.

“I named the kitten Peaches just so that it had a name, no matter what,” Rachael said. “I’ve fallen in love with her.”

To donate to Rachael’s fundraiser to help with Peaches’ vet bills, please visit her GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/392028b59