UNSUNG heroes from rural areas across Tyrone are being sought by the Housing Executive for their latest rural community awards competition,

Nominations highlighting those making a difference at the grassroots in rural communities are wanted before the competition deadline of 4pm on Friday, February 21. Rural awards give local communities and their groups a chance to showcase the range of activities they are involved in to keep their areas attractive and vibrant during the last year.

They also give the Housing Executive an opportunity to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out on the ground in neighbourhoods and villages across rural parts of Northern Ireland.

First launched in 2014, the Rural Community Awards competition has been a huge success – generating hundreds of inspiring applications.

There are three awards on offer:

* The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

* Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will receive £1,000.

* Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award, sponsored by Northern Ireland Housing Council, rewards and encourages those rural communities who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.

l To nominate your local Unsung Hero via the Rural Community Awards, visit www.nihe.gov.uk and search for Rural Community Awards, or alternatively email rural.housing@ nihe.gov.uk to request an application form. Completed application forms should be returned to the Housing Executive by 4pm on Friday, February 21.