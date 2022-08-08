Tyrone’s ‘unsung heroes’ get their chance to shine

By John Carney

KNOW any ‘unsung heroes’ in Tyrone? Well, now is the time to celebrate their good deeds.

The Housing Executive’s annual Rural Community Awards competition highlights those making a difference at grassroots level in rural communities. Nominations will be accepted before the competition deadline of September 30.

These rural awards give local communities and their groups a chance to showcase the range of activities they are involved in to keep their areas attractive and vibrant.

They also allow the Housing Executive to recognise the outstanding volunteering work being carried out on the ground in neighbourhoods and villages across rural parts of Northern Ireland.

First launched at the Balmoral Show in 2014, the competition has been a huge success – generating hundreds of inspiring applications.

There are three awards on offer:

l The Community Champion award is open to extraordinary individuals nominated by the rural community group they represent. The group will win £500 and there will be a prize for the individual.

l Rural Community Spirit award is open to all community groups based in rural areas who work together to make their village or small settlement a better place to live. The winning group will receive £1,000.

l Cleaner and Greener Rural Community award rewards and encourages those rural communities who have come together to protect and enhance their built and natural environment and to promote sustainability with their residents. The winning group will receive £1,000.

To nominate your local Unsung Hero via the Rural Community Awards, visit www.nihe.org.uk and search for Rural Community Awards.

Completed application forms should be returned to the Housing Executive by 4pm on Friday, September 30, 2022.