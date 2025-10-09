Unique festival to begin this evening within Omagh church

AFTER months of preparation, parishioners at St Columba’s Church, Omagh are preparing to open the doors for The Scarlet Thread tonight.

This unique festival tells the story of the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, in the mediums of textile, wool and thread, and runs for ten days, beginning with an opening service at 7pm tonight with Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Rt Rev Andrew Forster.

Rev Graham Hare said, “A huge team of willing volunteers have worked together to bring this vision to life. Whether creating the exhibits, assembling the staging, working in catering or as part of the welcome team, everyone has played their part.

“We cannot wait to open our doors and welcome the whole community from Omagh to experience this unique exhibition.”

All proceeds from the exhibition will support the restoration of St Columba’s Church, which has been a defining feature of the Omagh skyline since 1871.

Rev Hare said, “In preserving this fine building, we are investing in our future.

“The Good News of Jesus, and his offer of purpose, hope and life remains the greatest story ever told.

“As you come and share in this experience with us, we trust that you will be encouraged and blessed.”

The Scarlet Thread runs until Sunday, October 19.