Unique Strabane event opens up support services to young people

A GROUNDBREAKING new youth well-being event in Strabane has been hailed a “great success” after drawing in hundreds of young people eager to learn more about vital mental health and support services.

‘Open Minds’, held this week at the Melvin Sports Complex, was the first of its kind to take place in the town – and organisers say it won’t be the last.

Dominic Carlin, whose son Rory tragically died in 2023 following struggles with drug misuse, was full of praise for the collaboration between the Koram Centre and Strabane and District Caring Services, who staged the day alongside the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund.

Advertisement

“This has been a brilliant event and I can’t thank the Koram Centre enough for organising it all. Remember – your life matters!”

That message lay at the heart of a day designed to break down barriers, open up conversations, and show young people that support is available when they need it.

Hundreds of pupils from Holy Cross College and Strabane Academy attended the morning session, while the afternoon opened up to the wider public. From the moment they walked through the doors, young people were met with a vibrant mix of activity and conversation – from guided drumming workshops and martial arts to pickleball, football, Irish dancing with Riverdance star Amy-Mae Dolan, and complementary therapies.

UnaMarie Maxwell of the Koram Centre explained the thinking behind the format.

“The reason for the day was to bring the young people together so they were aware of the support services available should they need them,” she said. “We wanted to have an event with a difference – interactive drumming sessions, pickleball, games, activities, and therapies to soothe both body and mind.

“It’s hoped that, if they ever need to talk to someone, today’s participants will remember someone they met through a stall and seek them out.”

And it wasn’t just about information – it was about empowerment. Local comedian Ronan Boyle was on hand with Include Youth, a project designed to train the next generation of leaders.

Advertisement

“It’s about giving kids the confidence, self-esteem, and leadership skills to hopefully get them jobs and maybe take them into schools for a Good Relations Programme which discusses issues such as race, disability, sexuality, and immigration in a positive and constructive way,” Ronan said. “We managed to get fifty people signed up today alone.”

Other groups, like Peace of Mind, focused on tackling the stigma still surrounding mental health.

“It’s about showing young people that it’s OK to be open and to talk about what’s bothering you,” said Amy-Leigh from Peace of Mind. “There’s an unfortunate stigma attached to talking about ‘feelings’ and it’s important to eradicate that barrier.

“Unfortunately, the ‘tough’ mentality is still about, I know it was with previous generations and there’s a fear of feeling ‘weak’. But it’s possible to be both strong and need help. That can be especially true of those with disabilities who automatically feel ‘different’ so it can be difficult to show when they’re feeling down in an attempt to fit in.

It’s great to have an event like this so we can reach as many young people as possible with that message.”

That same message resonated with counsellors such as Shane from Life Line.

“We’ve had a brilliant response,” he said. “It’s great to get talking to young people in particular who can find it hard to open up, even to loved ones, but it’s important they know we are here if ever needed.”