Views wanted on major plan for Cookstown’s future

PEOPLE living in Cookstown are being asked for their views on the future of the town.

It’s part of the Cookstown Place Shaping Plan which is being developed by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with the Department for Communities and the Cookstown Town Centre Forum.

The aim of the project is to improve the social, economic and environmental well being of Cookstown.

Studio idir and Starling Start have been appointed to develop the plan.

Following the first round of engagement of developing the Cookstown Place Shaping Plan, which involved extensive research and collaborate engagement with the people who live, work, invest and visit Cookstown, the second stage of engagement has commenced.

This round of engagement is to review and allow people to have their say on the themes and proposals to be included in Cookstown plan.

An online survey has been launched by the council.

There will also be a drop-in session on Monday, November 17, from 10am to 4pm in the Studio at The Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown.