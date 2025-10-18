Vincent remembered for his ‘strength of character and virtue’

MOURNERS from Tyrone and Cavan gathered at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, this week to pay their respects to Vincent O’Reilly, who passed away at the remarkable age of 106. At the time of his death, Vincent was the second oldest person in the North.

A native of Killeshandra, Co Cavan, Vincent spent much of his life in Tyrone, living first in Fintona and later at Richmond Park, Omagh. On his 100th birthday, he received a commemorative medal from President Michael D Higgins to mark his milestone.

He was the brother of the legendary Cavan footballer and 1947 All-Ireland winning captain, the ‘Gallant’ John Joe O’Reilly, who predeceased him in 1952.

Advertisement

Three of his brothers – including Big Tom O’Reilly – also played for the county, each winning Ulster and All-Ireland medals.

On the occasion of his 101st birthday, Vincent modestly attributed his longevity to ‘everything in moderation’.

At his Requiem Mass, Fr John Fair, a relative and concelebrant, described Vincent as ‘a lovely, warm, bubbly and sociable person’.

“He was a hard worker – a rock of sense – farming all his life and working as a builder as well,” Fr Fair said.

“I imagine that his industry, discipline and moderate lifestyle were important factors in his remarkable achievement of living to 106. We thank God for the long, healthy life he lived and all the good he did.”

Vincent married Margaret in 1954, and together they worked on the family farm before moving to Fintona in the late 1950s.

Plans to emigrate to Australia were abandoned after forming close friendships with their new neighbours.

Advertisement

The couple later settled in Killyclogher, where they became active members of the local community and the Killyclogher Senior Citizens Club.

Margaret passed away in 2006 after 52 years of marriage.

Born in 1919 before Irish Independence, Vincent was one of 13 children. Unlike his brothers who became household names in Cavan GAA, he dedicated his life to farming, and worked until the age of 80.

Parish priest of Cappagh, Fr Kevin McElhennon, described him as ‘an integral part of parish life’ and ‘a devoted member of the Senior Citizens Club’.

“This is a celebration of 106 blessed years of life for Vincent,” Fr McElhennon said. “His long life was a blessing in the quality of how he lived his years. He learned early the value of hard work, family and faith. His strength went beyond the physical – he had strength of character, perseverance and virtue.”

Even in later life, Vincent remained remarkably active, continuing to drive until the age of 96, walking three miles daily, and regularly visiting the gym.

He is survived by his children Mary (Jordan), Úna, John Joe, Geraldine, Marcella (Holland) and Brian, his sister Josie Brady and brother Seamus. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret, baby sons Patrick and Aengus, and siblings Michael, Fr Brian, Tom, Commandant John Joe, Frank, Maureen (Fox), Peg (McLaughlin), Kathleen (Matthews), Eileen (O’Dowd) and Annie (Fox).