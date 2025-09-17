Vital support for Omagh charity which cares for animals

AN Omagh animal charity has welcomed support from the North’s leading energy provider to help it fund better food, suitable shelter and preventative treatment for cats.

Animal Support Trust, which operates in the town’s Enterprise Centre, has received £300 from Power NI through the company’s long-standing ‘Helping Hands’ charitable initiative.

The money will cover the cost of equipment required to neuter cats in the community as part of an initiative to stop more animals being born into an already overpopulated world.

This charity plays an important role for cats as they provide for them and improve their welfare while also supporting the work of animal charities, sanctuaries, organisations and individuals through the provision of food, appropriate treatments, and shelter.

Animal Support Trust was nominated by Power NI employee Charlotte Hetherington, who has a strong connection to the charity and is an advocate of what it does.

breeding season

“This money will make such a difference in the local community, particularly at this time of year as it is currently breeding season, and kittens are popping up everywhere – there are so many already in rescues, waiting to find their forever homes,” continued Charlotte.

‘Helping Hands’ is an employee-led initiative from Power NI that gives workers the chance to nominate an organisation of their choice to receive a donation.

Animal Support Trust representative Lynda Hill said, “We are naturally delighted to be chosen for this donation, which we have decided to allocate to cat neutering.

“This is a vital part of our work as not only does it change animals’ lives, but it also makes such a difference in our community.

“One unspayed female cat can have over one hundred kittens in its lifetime, often leaving cats struggling to survive, spreading diseases, and neighbourhoods finding it difficult to control the situation.

“Neutering even as little as ten cats can make a real difference and this is why we are so grateful for the support and kindness of Power NI,” she added.