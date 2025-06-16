Volunteer Davy transforms outdoor space at Omagh school

THE outdoor spaces at St Conor’s Primary School in Omagh have long been a place where children explore, play and connect with nature.

But thanks to the dedication of local volunteer Davy Fenton, these grounds have been transformed into a vibrant, holistic learning environment that’s capturing imaginations and nurturing young minds. Since joining the school community as a volunteer, Davy – a skilled joiner by trade – has used his talents to create a bespoke outdoor learning area across the school’s half-acre site.

His contributions include an extensive mud kitchen, custom-built seating areas, planting beds, a garden shed and a sensory garden designed to stimulate and soothe.

Working closely with the school’s child-centred staff, Davy is helping shape what is becoming a true ‘forest school’ – a nature-based learning space where pupils grow not only physically, but also socially, emotionally, cognitively, linguistically and spiritually.

For his tireless efforts, Davy was named April’s Community Climate Champion by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council – recognised for his significant and positive impact on the local environment.

The Community Climate Champion initiative, launched earlier this year, celebrates individuals and groups across the district who are taking meaningful action to protect and enhance the environment.

From promoting biodiversity to reducing waste or inspiring sustainable living, nominees are judged on the long-term impact, creativity, and educational value of their efforts.

Each month, one champion is recognised, with an annual awards event held in October to coincide with Climate Action Day.

A St Conor’s PS spokesperson added, “Davy is a quiet, modest individual, with an unassuming nature. People like Davy are the backbone to volunteering in our communities. He is a very worthy winner of April’s Community Climate Champion Award for his significant and positive environmental impact.

“We sincerely thank him for joining us here in St Conor’s on this wonderful journey.”