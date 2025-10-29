Volunteers needed for charity roles in Strabane and Castlederg

THE Foyle Hospice Shops in both Castlederg and Strabane are on the lookout for new volunteers.

Speaking of how, for just a few hours each week, you can make a huge difference, Foyle Hospice coordinator Rachael Dobbins said the charity are in need of volunteers to help fulfil their mission.

“Within Foyle Hospice, we are so proud of our volunteer community,” she said.

“Our shops benefit massively from the contribution of our amazing volunteers and would not be able to function without them.

“We are in need of volunteers to help us fulfil our charity’s mission, particularly within our Strabane and Castlederg shops.

“If you are over the aged of 16 and are willing to offer a few hours of your time each week, then we would be delighted to hear from you.”

Whether you love fashion, meeting new people, or simply want to give back to your community, Foyle Hospice would love to hear from you.

Just a few hours of your time each week can make a huge difference.

To find out more or to apply, contact rachaeldobbins@foylehospice.com or call 028 71351010.