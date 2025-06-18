BROUGHT TO YOU BY
‘Walk of Hope’ to be held in Strabane tomorrow evening

  • 18 June 2025
Some of those who took part in one of the previous walks.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 June 2025
THE now annual ‘Walk of Hope’ will be held in Strabane tomorrow evening.

It will be the third time the event has been held. The walk will raise money for the Koram Centre in Strabane and the Northlands addiction treatment centre in Derry.

The walk, which will set off from the Melvin Sports Centre tomorrow at 8pm, started in 2023 to support families in Strabane who have been touched by the heartbreak of suicide, addiction and mental health.

Everyone is welcome to come along and take part in the walk.

