Warm tribute as Bush teacher retires after 42 years service

4 July 2022
Bush Primary School, governors, staff, parents and pupils said a sad farewell to Primary 1 teacher Mrs Sandra Moore who is retiring. Mrs Moore has taught in Bush for 42 years. Prior to coming to teach in Bush PS in 1980, she taught in Hart Memorial PS in Portadown. Her total teaching career, of a tremendous 44 years, spans six decades. Helping her to cut the cake on her retirement is fellow staff members, Jenette Thompson, Cherith Talbot, Clare Graham, Linda Wright, and Pauline McAlister, principal. MC 20
GOVERNORS, staff, parents and pupils at Bush primary School said a sad farewell to Primary 1 teacher Mrs Sandra Moore who is retiring.
Mrs Moore had taught in Bush for 42 years. Prior to coming to teach in Bush PS in 1980, she taught in Hart Memorial PS in Portadown. Her total teaching career, of a tremendous 44 years, spans six decades.
During her remarkable career she has always taught infant classes, reception, P1, P2 and P3 but mainly P1 as well as older children in the afternoons.
In a warm tribute, the school’s principal Pauline McAlister said, “Mrs Moore has seen and experienced many changes during her career including the arrival of the first BBC computer, the World Wide Web, laptops, email and Wifi to name but a few.
“She also fondly remembers the late Mrs McElroy who was principal when Mrs Moore first started teaching in Bush in 1980. Mrs Moore was also in Bush when the then Prime Minister Mr John Major and his wife Norma, came on a visit in 1997. Mrs Moore was also invited to a reception in 10 Downing Street in 2002 to meet the then Prime Minister Mr Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. This event was a celebration of classroom teachers and what they contribute to our schools.”
The principal added, “On behalf of everyone I would like to thank Mrs Moore for her tremendous input to the lives of so many children and to the work and development of the school.
“We all wish Mrs Moore a long, happy and healthy retirement with her family, especially her husband Melvin and son Christopher.”
