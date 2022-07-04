This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Warm tribute as Bush teacher retires after 42 years service

  • 4 July 2022
Bush Primary School, governors, staff, parents and pupils said a sad farewell to Primary 1 teacher Mrs Sandra Moore who is retiring. Mrs Moore has taught in Bush for 42 years. Prior to coming to teach in Bush PS in 1980, she taught in Hart Memorial PS in Portadown. Her total teaching career, of a tremendous 44 years, spans six decades. Helping her to cut the cake on her retirement is fellow staff members, Jenette Thompson, Cherith Talbot, Clare Graham, Linda Wright, and Pauline McAlister, principal. MC 20
