Welding focus of safety inspection

HEALTH and safety officials will be inspecting engineering firms from next month to check precautions around welding fumes.

Last week, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) announced the inspection and enforcement initiative within engineering companies, which is set to begin in May, and warned of the serious risks – including cancers – posed by fumes from welding and steel.

Throughout the initiative, HSENI Inspectors will be focusing on the controls that are in place to ensure health risks associated with welding activities are adequately controlled, in line with current legislation. In particular, inspectors will require that:

Local exhaust ventilation (LEV) (On-tool extraction, fixed extraction, mobile extraction) is provided to control welding fume at source; Records exist and are available, showing that LEV has been thoroughly examined within the last 14 months, or evidence that you have it planned for a specific date; Respiratory Protection Equipment (RPE) where appropriate is provided to the correct standard and properly used and maintained.

HSENI Principal Anne Boylan said, “Welding fumes, including mild steel fume, if not correctly managed, can cause lung cancer, kidney cancer, or lead to other health issues.

“Beginning in May our Inspectors will be visiting engineering businesses across Northern Ireland to ensure that proper controls are in place to manage the health risks associated with all welding activities.”

HSENI working with industry professionals, has produced a series of six video presentations outlining the risks involved with welding and the controls that should be in place to protect workers. For advice and guidance about the health and safety controls businesses should have in place and to view the guidance video presentations visit: www.hseni.gov.uk/welding