Women celebrated at a special event in Dungannon

A special celebration of women was held in Dungannon last night.

Mid Ulster District Council held its first event in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025 at the Old Rectory, Killyman.

The sold-out event included speakers, Angeline Murphy, designer, textile artist, marketeer and passionate advocate for sustainability and well-being, and Shelley Cowan, entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and award-winning advocate for accessibility, inclusion, and innovation and Carol Doey acted as MC.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, said: “This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action’, is not just a call to recognise progress but to push forward with greater urgency.

“It reminds us that while we have come a long way in advancing gender equality, there is still work to be done.

“Women and girls continue to face barriers—whether in the workplace, in leadership roles, in education, or in their daily lives.

“If we truly want an equal society, we must act now to break these barriers, amplify women’s voices, and ensure opportunities for all.”

All money raised was donated to Causeway and Mid Ulster Women’s Aid.