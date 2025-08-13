Work on £3m Castlederg project will finally begin next week

WORK is set begin next week on a £3m project in Castlederg which has been beset by delays.

The work will see a new 3G multi-sports pitch with floodlighting being built at Mitchell Park. However, earlier this year, it was revealed there was a ‘serious risk’ around the future of the project.

In a report, which was published in May, Derry City and Strabane District Council, which has been managing the the Mitchell Park project, said it had been delayed due to planning issues, including ‘periodic and sustained objections’, the historical flooding issues on Lower Strabane Road and the development’s close proximity to the River Derg.

Now, it appears the problems have been overcome and, according to local Sinn Féin councillor Ruairí McHugh, work on the new Mitchell Park will start next Monday, August 18.

“It will be fantastic to see diggers on the ground from Monday to commence this latest building block in the regeneration of the town as part of overall £6.5m Derg Active Programme of investment,” said Cllr McHugh.

“We have has already seen the delivery of substantial Town Centre Public Realm Improvements, the Derg Castle Playpark and pathway lighting and Greenway provision at Darragh Park.

“The Mitchell Park redevelopment will include the provision of a multi-sports, synthetic 3G pitch with floodlighting; fenced enclosure to pitch boundary; ball stop nets; hardstanding spectator area; new coaching room (78 gross external sqm) adjacent to existing pavilion; additional equipment storage and development of a new community trim trail with items of outdoor exercise equipment.

“The final result will be the provision of ‘state of the art’ shared sports facilities for all the community of Castlederg and visitors alike to enjoy.”

Cllr McHugh said additional works to improve the linkage from Castlederg town centre to Castle Park along Park Road and minor improvements at the entrance to Castle Park are scheduled to take place this autumn.

“The completion of the Town Centre Public Realm is anticipated to be completed by early 2026 with the installation of granite surfacing to the existing footpaths that surround the Diamond area.

“Council officers have also progressed initial design work for the provision of public toilets within Castle Park and £30K has been secured to for infrastructure preparation and are proceeding with the necessary steps to prepare the project for delivery, subject to future funding which I am confident will be secured.”