Young and old come together at Newtownstewart community garden

A PROJECT aimed at giving young people in Newtownstewart a shared space and new opportunities has reached an important milestone, with a purpose-built wooden shelter now standing in the town’s Community Garden.

‘Our Space, Our Place’ was delivered by Newtownstewart Community Forum in partnership with Owenkillew Development Company Ltd, beginning in the summer of 2024 and completing this August.

It was supported through the PEACEPLUS programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Originally, the plan was to explore creating a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) on land owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

But, after months of research and discussion with local stakeholders, it became clear that no suitable site was available.

Rather than lose momentum, the group redirected funding towards a different idea – developing a shared outdoor hub within the Community Garden that young people and local residents can use for activities, workshops and shelter.

The wooden structure has now been completed, and the Community Forum says it will form the foundation of future improvements to the garden in the years ahead.

Alongside this physical development, ‘Our Space, Our Place’ delivered a packed programme of youth activities in the summer of 2024.

Around 55 young people took part in a cross-community summer scheme throughout July and August 2024, including residentials at Owenkillew Centre in Gortin.

The residentials blended outdoor adventure with wellbeing sessions, encouraging confidence, teamwork and personal development.

Day trips brought the group to Emerald Park, Lake Kilrea, and coasteering on the North Coast. Visits to Belfast and Derry/Londonderry helped build cultural awareness, with young people learning about shared history and different community traditions.

Workshops were also held to promote understanding between participants, part of a wider focus on Good Relations under Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

A spokesperson for Owenkillew Development Company Ltd said they were pleased the project had helped ‘take a step towards building stronger, more cohesive communities’, while Newtownstewart Community Forum highlighted the importance of giving young people shared spaces where friendships and cultural understanding can grow.