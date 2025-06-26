Acknowledgement. Fran McGread, Drumlish, Dromore, Co Tyrone. Died 22nd May 2025.

We, the family of the late Fran McGread, beloved husband of the late Maggie, would like to express our deepest gratitude and heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered their condolences, prayers and support during our recent bereavement.

Sincere thanks go to our extended family, neighbours and lifelong friends who have supported us in countless ways throughout Frans illness.

Thank you to everyone who called to the wake house, brought food, helped with refreshments or helped with parking. We are truly grateful to all who sent Mass or sympathy cards, and to those who left messages of sympathy via social media. Thank you also to those who sent flowers or donations in lieu and to those who lined the funeral route, or who joined us at the Requiem Mass and burial.

We extend thanks to Father Denis Dolan P.E. for his spiritual support and the very comforting Requiem Mass. We convey our appreciation also to the Sacristan and everyone who took part in the Liturgy, especially our readers, and our musician Claire Sharkey who provided the beautiful music at the funeral.

Thank you to McAtee Funeral Directors for the dignified and professional manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out, and to the gravedigger Eamon for preparing Fran’s final resting place. Our thanks also to Sheenagh of Bumblebee Garden for the beautiful floral tributes and to the ladies of St. Patrick’s Hall for the refreshments after the burial.

And finally, we send our sincere thanks and deep appreciation to all the health professionals with whom Fran came into contact, especially the staff at Enniskillen Hospital and his team of carers. We are so very grateful for the kindness shown to Fran and for all your help and assistance.

As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a gesture of our family’s deepest gratitude.

Fran is ever loved and greatly missed every day; may his generous, gentle soul be granted peace and eternal rest. Fran’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, Co. Tyrone on Friday 27th June at 7.30pm. Our Lady pray for him.