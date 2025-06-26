Acknowledgement: Tony McGarvey

Tony McGarvey, 46 Dromore Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Died 3rd June 2025.

Tony’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered their condolences on the recent sad loss of our beloved Tony.

Tony was the loving husband of Anne, adored father of Sinead, (Timmy) Aidan, Thomas (Mona) and Emer, precious Granda of Blanaid, Anna, Catherine, Tom and Reuben, dear brother to Michael, Hugh, Frank and Angela and the late Eileen, Paddy and Eugene, caring father in law, brother in law, godfather, uncle, and good friend to many.

We are grateful to all who sent Mass or Sympathy Cards, and to those who left messages of sympathy on line and via social media. Thank you to those who attended the wake, lined the funeral route, attended or viewed the Requiem Mass and attended the burial. We are grateful to those who gifted donations to DementiaNI in lieu of flowers.

We are very blessed to have had the love and support of our relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues, during and since the time of Tony’s passing.

A special word of thanks to Father Joseph Varghese CC for his spiritual support and the very comforting Requiem Mass and to Father Eugene Hasson PP for his spiritual support. We convey our appreciation also to the Sacristan and to Louise and Marie who provided the beautiful music.

Thank you to McAtee Funeral Directors for the dignified and professional manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out, and to the gravediggers for preparing Tony’s final resting place. Our thanks also to Bumblebee Garden for the beautiful floral tributes and to the staff of the Silverbirch Hotel for the refreshments after the burial.

We send our sincere thanks and deep appreciation to all the health professionals with whom Tony came into contact, especially the staff of Copperfields Private Nursing Home.

As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a gesture of our family’s deep gratitude.

Tony is ever loved and greatly missed every day; may his kind and gentle soul be granted peace and eternal rest.

Tony’s Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, on Friday 4th July at 7.30pm.