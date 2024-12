The death has occurred of Kathleen Mc Anenny (née Mc Cullagh) 114 Lower Main Street, Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 8AZ. The death has taken place December 16th 2024 at her home of Kathleen Mc Anenny (née Mc Cullagh) 114 Lower Main Street, Strabane and formerly of Glenrone, Plumbridge. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Brian, Carmel, Pauline, Kevin, Charlotte, Breige, Ann, Malachy, Catherine and Aidan and sister of Peggy, and the late Mary B., Aileen, Pauline and John. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (December 18th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (December 20th) at 11.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, twenty one grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has occurred of Patricia Hamilton (née Breen) 39, Glen Road, Drumquin, Tyrone, BT78 4RW peacefully at S.W.A.H Enniskillen, 16th December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of J.J., loving sister of J.J., Liam, Una, Jody, Dan, Geraldine, Angela, Frankie and the late Gerrard, Eileen and Teresa, cherished daughter of the late Pat and Molly. Removal from Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE on Wednesday, 18th December, at 2.30 p.m. to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin at 3 p.m. to repose until Requiem Mass on Friday, 20th December, at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has taken place December 17th 2024 at her home of Kathleen Reid (née Falconer), late of 21 Main Street, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Sharon, mother-in-law of Gerard, dearly loved grandmother of Kelly (Mark), loving great grandmother of Nia and Corin and sister of the late Jim and Annie May. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Thursday (December 19th) from 6pm with removal at 7p.m. to St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Requiem Mass on Friday (December 20th) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam