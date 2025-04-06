Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Duddy (Main Street Gortin and formerly Scotland) Edward (Eddie), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital April 4th 2025 R.I.P. Devoted father of Anne-Marie, Christopher, John-Paul, Thomas and the late Edward R.I.P. A cherished and much loved grandfather. Eddie’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin on Thursday April 10th from 12 Noon until 10pm. Funeral from there on Friday April 11th at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass followed by a private cremation at Lakelands crematorium Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul.

BOYD nee McIlwrath– 4th April 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of 154 Tattynuckle Road, Fivemiletown and formerly of Cranhill, Fivemiletown, Laura Priscilla, beloved wife of the late Norman, dearly loved mother of Carol, Roberta, Lewis and Eric, a much-loved mother-in-law and dear grandmother to Scott (Sarah), Philip, Hannah (Glenn) Sarah, Grace (Mark) Alice and great-grandmother of Hazel, Niamh and Finn. House Private. Funeral leaving her home (after a short service starting at 1.00pm) on Monday at 1.30pm for service in Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care South West Acute Hospital and the Free Presbyterian Mission Board, cheques should be made payable to WT Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Laura will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.”

Gordon (née Kirkpatrick) – April 4th 2025 (suddenly) at Milesian Manor Nursing Home, Magherafelt, Amy (in her 90th year), 8 Wellbourne Crescent, Coagh, beloved Wife of the late Oswald, devoted Mother of Dessie, Elaine, Averil, Alastair, Denise and the late Stanley and Ainslie, a loving Mother-in-Law of Ruth, Keith, Jock and Jean, a proud and much adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother and dearest Sister of the late Ian. All welcome at the Family home on Saturday (April 5th) and Sunday (April 6th) from 1:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral will take place from her home on Monday, April 7th at 1:00pm, to Ardtrea Parish Church for service at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by the entire Family Circle. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Tim 4 v 7