Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Teresa DONAGHY. Passed away peacefully 5th April 2025 at Parkmanor Oaks Care Home in the loving care of her family. (Belfast and Derryoghill, Moy) Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Margaret, loving sister of Maura McGinn (Armagh), Sue McCurry (Belfast), precious aunt of Michelle Shortt, Kathryn Markey, Orla McKeever, Fiona Mooney, Mairead Derry, Conor McGinn, Una McKearney and Ciaran McGinn. Deeply regretted by her sisters, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, brother-in-law and wide circle of friends. Teresa is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Directors 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast, BT1 2GX, family will be in attendance on Monday between 2pm and 4pm. Her remains will be removed to her late home 4 Chippendale Gardens, BT10 0DX on Tuesday 8th April to arrive at 3pm. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 10th April in St Annes Church, Kingsway at 10.00am followed by committal at Roselawn Crematorium at 4.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to MS Society c/o O’Kanes Funeral Directors at the above address or online at www.okanesfunerals.co.uk

Brady (nee McCourt) (254 Drum Road, Cookstown BT80 9JJ) Patricia (Pixie), peacefully surrounded by her loving family, April 6th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of the late Frank (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Deirdre (McGarrity), Sean, Kieran and Cormac also mother in-law of Oisin, Rita and Janet. Precious grandmother of Conor, Marty, Aidy, Claire, Sorcha, Tiarnan, Faolan, Dearbhla, Ciara, James and Joachim also great grandmother too Tommy, Rosie, Lulu, Finley, Iggy, Rafi, Tadhg & Daithí. Cherished sister of Stella (Exton), Olive (Pedlow), Anna (McKenna), Jean (Clifford), Una (Campbell), Noelle (Quinn) and the late Helen (Nash), Doris (Brown), Sean, Eamon, Jo (Browne) and Lilian (Edmond) (R.I.P). Our Lady Pray for her. Pixie’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (April 7th) from 1:00pm – 9:00pm and on Tuesday (April 8th) from 11:00 – 9:00pm. Funeral from her there on Wednesday (April 9th) at 10:30am going to Church of St. Joseph’s Killeenan for 11:00am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Pixie’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in-law, daughters in-law, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Alzheimer’s Society, Cookstown, c/o the family.

ROBERT STEWART. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 4 Verner Park, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of the late Florence, devoted father of Trevor (Pauline), Clive (Jennifer), Graeme (Heather) and Ross (Stacey). A cherished grandfather of Katie, Lewis, Aimee, Alfie, Bobby, Grace, Hollie and Harry. A dear brother of Jean. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home today (Sunday) from 7-9pm and on Monday from 12-9pm. Service of thanksgiving for the life of Robert will be held in St Bestius Church, Killeter on Tuesday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Bestius Church (The Bright and Beautiful restoration fund) made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd.”