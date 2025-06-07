Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ROBB, June 6th, 2025 – IAN SAMUEL Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Omagh Hospital and late of 5 Mullawinny Road, Fintona. Devoted father of Cloda (Jason), Olivia (Matthew) and Sam (Lucy), a cherished granda of Reuben and beloved partner of Gwen. A much loved son of Jean and the late Bill. A dear brother of Reeshemah (William) and uncle of Nadine and Adam, a great-uncle of Imogen and Isla. House strictly private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ian will be held in Fintona Independent Methodist Church (kindly granted), on Sunday at 2pm followed by a private family committal in Castlederg cemetery. There will be an opportunity to meet the family, prior to the Funeral service on Sunday from 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, Omagh Hospital, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

Carland (Mountfield) 34 Barony Road, Michael (Mickey), June 5th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Marie (née McGill) and devoted father of Sharon (Brendan), Michaella and Noleen. Cherished grandfather of Cahir, Daíthí and Odhrán. Brother of Patricia, Mary, Martina, Noel and the late Bernard R.I.P. Son of the late Francis and Bridget R.I.P. Mickey’s remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday June 7th from 10am. Funeral from there on Monday June 9th at 11.30am going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU c/o the family. Family time only please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Please note: Due to limited parking at the wakehouse anyone attending the wake after 5pm are kindly asked to park at Corpus Christi Church where a shuttle bus will be in operation.

THOMPSON – 5th June 2025, peacefully at hospital in his 89th year, Kenneth William, Dyan Road, Caledon. Loving son of the late William and Muriel, dearest brother of Mervyn, much loved uncle of Jennifer, and great-uncle of Colin, Amanda and Michaela. House closed. Funeral Service in Minterburn Presbyterian Church on Sunday 8th at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon, for Minterburn Presbyterian Church Sunday School, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends. ‘At home with the Lord’

McAlinney, Josie nee McCusker (Fintona, Co Tyrone), formerly of 5 The Mews, Fintona, BT78 2BQ, died peacefully on 6th June 2025 at her daughter Pauline’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eamon. Treasured mother of Diane McCarron (late Kevin), Sean (Ruby), Kieran (Sabrina) and Pauline Sheridan (Gary). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 24 grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Mary, Michael, Catherine McCarney, Patrick and Laurence. Josie will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2pm until 8.30pm on Saturday 7th June 2025. Josie will leave her daughter Pauline’s residence; 62 Tullycunny Road, Omagh, BT78 1QH (House Strictly Private) at 10.25am on Monday 9th June for 11am requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for The Alzheimer’s Society, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Josie will travel from the Tullycunny Road, and along the Edergole Road, Loughmuck Road, Annabo Road, Dromore Road, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

The death has occurred of John Ernest Northern – Omagh. John R.I.P., died on Friday 6th June 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Late of 19 Lammy Walk, Omagh, BT78 5JE. Beloved husband of Sarah Northern (née Donaghy) and loving father of Johnny (Kathleen), Tracey (Damien), Diane (Rory) and Paul (Eileen). Loving brother of Philip and the late Tony, Sid, Jan and Denise R.I.P. John’s remains will repose in Donaghy’s Rest Room, 13 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0SY on Saturday 7th from 12 noon until 8pm and on Sunday 8th from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral will leave Beragh (family only please) on Monday 9th morning at 9.15am for 10am Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by burial in Drumragh Cemetery. Family flowers only or if desired donations for Chest Heart & Stroke to a family member or c/o Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons & daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.