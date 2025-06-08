Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCarney Martin, Dromore & Fintona, Co Tyrone, (formerly of Muldoon Park, Dromore and the Barr, Fintona) died peacefully on Saturday 7th June 2025 in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late James & Susan. Cherished brother of Kate Daly (Francie R.I.P), Breda Owens (Bernard), Dessie, Frankie (Rosie), Roisin McNabb (Gerard), Owenie (Patricia), Barry (Kathleen) and the late Philip (Mary). Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciated privacy at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, brothers in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

RANKIN, JUNE 7th, 2025 ROBERT JAMES (BERTIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and LATE OF 68 Strabane Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved son of the late Margaret and Edward. A dear brother of Katie and the late Ernest, William, James and Margaret also a friend to many. House strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bertie will be held in St Bestius Church, Killeter on Monday at 3.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd.

RELPH (nee Mason) 6th June 2025, passed away peacefully at home in her 100th year, Vera, Eskragh Road, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Sid, loving mother of Keith, precious grandmother of Gemma and Tyrone and great-grandmother of Ella and Ben. House and funeral strictly private. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to ‘RNIB NI’ (Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered with love by her family and family circle. ‘To know her was to love her’

Parke (nee Hunter) 12 Fountain Road Cookstown, BT80 8QF), Iris, suddenly but peacefully, June 6th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of the late Rodney (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Rees, Krysia (McKenna), Darran and the late Sonya (Monaghan) also father in-law of Karl, Ann and Barry. Precious grandmother of Megan, Jamie, Josh, Lena and Brooke. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (R.I.P). Dear sister of Donna (Heaney) and the late Brian, Moira (McOscar), Tom and Aileen (McGinty) (R.I.P). Iris’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (June 9th) and Tuesday (June 10th) from 12:00 noon – 8:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (June 11th) at 11:00am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Iris’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughter in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers in-law, sister in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.