Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Ó Cuinn, Marion (neé Hunter) June 8th 2025. Beloved wife of Liam, dearly loved mother of Dáithí, Órlaith and Rónán, loving sister of Peter, Bernadette, Ann and Martin, dear grandmother of Séamus, Caolán and Joshua and daughter of the late Patsy and Kathleen R.I.P. Marion’s remains will be reposing in her home, 26 The Milestone, Dungannon until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stewartstown. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o P. Quinn & Son Funeral Directors, 68 Scotch Street, Dungannon.

O’Neill, Clonoe, 8th June 2025, Isobel (Bell) nee McGahan R.I.P. Wife of the late Liam (Forgie) R.I.P. Devoted mother of Kathleen, Brenda, Siobhan, Martin, Anthony, Kevin, Frank, Pete. Cherished grandmother to 20 grandchildren including the late Ciara R.I.P and a great grandmother. Much loved sister of Dermot, Marie O’Neill and the late Vera Kelly, Tommy, Brendan and Joey R.I.P. Isobel will be reposing at her home 105 Gortgonis Road, Annaghmore Hill, Coalisland, BT71 4QQ. Isobel’s wake will commence on Monday. House private after 10pm on both nights. Removal Wednesday to St Patrick’s Church Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Martin pray for her. Very deeply regretted by the extended O’Neill and McGahan family circle and friends.

Patrick (Packie) Hagan, 28 Ballagh Road, Clogher. 8th June 2025, peacefully at St Macartan’s Care Home Clogher. Dearly beloved son of the late John and Annie and dear brother of Francie, Jimmy and Sally and the late Barney and Bridget RIP. Packie is reposing in the Oratory at St Macartan’s Care Home until 8pm this evening and on Monday from 2pm to 6pm. Removal from St Macartan’s Home on Monday to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Clogher for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10th June at 12 noon. Interment immediately afterwards in St Macartan’s Church of Ireland Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, sisters in law and entire family circle. St Patrick Pray for him.

Hazelton 7th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Eileen, 19 Park Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Ben, dear mother of Victor and Nigel, mother-in-law of Clare and Stephanie, and much loved grandmother of Lee, Ben and Andrew. Funeral service in St Annes Parish Church, Dungannon, on Tuesday 10th June 2025 at 2pm followed by interment in St Andrews Parish Churchyard, Killyman. House private. Family and close friends welcome at her son’s residence, 12 The Elms, Bush, Dungannon. Family flowers only, donations in Eileen’s memory are payable to St Annes Parish Church, Dungannon c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Duggan (Omagh) 3 Johnston Park, Alice, suddenly June 8th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of Gerry. Devoted mother of Dympna, Steven, Christopher and the late Dermot R.I.P. Cherished Grandmother of Dana, Zara, Oliver, Jayden and Tori. A much loved sister. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Parke (nee Hunter) 12 Fountain Road Cookstown, BT808QF), Iris, suddenly but peacefully, June 6th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of the late Rodney (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Rees, Krysia (McKenna), Darran and the late Sonya (Monaghan) also mother in-law of Karl, Ann and Barry. Precious grandmother of Megan, Jamie, Josh, Lena and Brooke. Cherished daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (R.I.P). Dear sister of Donna (Heaney) and the late Brian, Moira (McOscar), Tom and Aileen (McGinty) (R.I.P). Iris’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (June 9th) and Tuesday (June 10th) from 12:00 noon – 8:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (June 11th) at 11:00am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Iris’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughter in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers in-law, sister in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

GORMLEY nee Gray – 7th June 2025 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, late of Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg and formerly 292 Tummery Road, Doogary, Irvinestown. Margaret Mary Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of the late Tom, devoted mother of Eileen (David) Caroline (Andy) Barbara (Ian) Richard (Louise) and the late John. A beloved grandmother, great grandmother and sister of Bertie (the late Gladys) Fred (Rae) Jim (the late Helen) the late Eveline (the late John) the late Dorothy (Davey) Sadie (Dougie) and John (Margaret). Friends and neighbours welcome to call at the family home Doogary, Irvinestown on Sunday and Monday between 3.00pm – 10.00pm the family home will be private on the morning of the funeral. A shuttle bus will run from the car park of Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown to the family home between these times. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will take place in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown on Tuesday 10th June at 2.00pm followed by a private burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown and Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg. Cheques should be made payable to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown or Silverdale Care Home and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by all her family.

Cullen Peter, 3 Lowertown, Bush Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone June 7th 2025 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved brother of Eileen and the late Teresa, Patsy, May, Gertie and Nora RIP. Removal to St Brigid Church, Killyman on today Sunday arriving at 6pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Monday 9th at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sister Eileen, nieces Pauline and Jacqueline, nephews John, Terence and Martin and family circle. Removal and funeral private to close family and friends only please.

It is with great sadness and sorrow that we respectfully invite family, friends and the rest of the community to celebrate the life of our dearly beloved Ruben Alexandre Guimarães. Affectionally known as “Alatu”, a devoted husband and a loving father to three children. He was an esteemed member not only of the East Timorese community but also among his neighbours in Moy where he has lived for many years. Ruben’s always joyful and smiling nature was a great asset also to his work colleagues. His sudden and tragic departure has left us heartbroken but as days go by we find a little solace and healing with his memories. A memorial wake will be held at the family’s residence from Saturday, 7th June 2025 at 4 Roxborough Park, Moy, BT71 7SU. Removal on Tuesday 10th June to St Patrick’s Church Dungannon for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery, Dungannon. Ruben’s Requiem mass can also be viewed using the link below https://parishofdungannon.com/webcam.html “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”