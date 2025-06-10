Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCarney Martin, Dromore & Fintona, Co Tyrone, (formerly of Muldoon Park, Dromore and the Barr, Fintona) died suddenly on Saturday 7th June 2025 in the South West Acute Hospital. Beloved son of the late James & Susan. Cherished brother of Kate Daly (Francie R.I.P), Breda Owens (Bernard), Dessie, Frankie (Rosie), Roisin McNabb (Gerard), Owenie (Patricia), Barry (Kathleen) and the late Philip (Mary). Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Martin will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 7pm until 10pm on Monday 9th June 2025 and from 2pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday 10th June 2025. Martin will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Wednesday 11th June 2025 for 11am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Martin will travel from the Carnalea Road, along Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Glasgow – June 9th 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, James Edwin (Eddie), loving Husband of Miranda, 18 Mountview Drive, Moneymore, devoted Father of Peter (Emma-Jayne), Roger and Nathan (Susan), proud Grandpa of Ellie and Raya and a dear Brother of Betty (McKeown). House strictly private. Funeral service will take place in Cookstown Gospel Hall on Thursday, June 12th, at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery (at 2:30pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s UK, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle. “Redeemed”

RANKIN, JUNE 7th, 2025 ROBERT JAMES (BERTIE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 68 Strabane Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved son of the late Margaret and Edward. A dear brother of Katie and the late Ernest, William, James and Margaret also a friend to many. House strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Bertie will be held in St Bestius Church, Killeter on Monday at 3.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd”