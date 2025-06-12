Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Quinn (née Trolan) (Moortown) 11th June 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Philomena R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late James and much-loved mother of Geraldine, Padraig and Oliver. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Annie and her siblings Margaret, John, Mary and Patrick R.I.P. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Una and Barbara, son-in-law Chris, her cherished grandchildren Ronan, Niall, Eamon, Daire, Aoibhin, Blaithin, Eoghan, Cathal and Aoife, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. St Padre Pio pray for her. Reposing at her home 17 Ardboe Rd, Moortown, Co. Tyrone. BT80 0HT from Wednesday 5pm. Family time from 9pm to 10.00am. Funeral from her home to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 13th June. Interment afterwards at Old Cross Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o the family. Philomena’s Wake will commence at 5pm on Wednesday.

Morrow, 11th June 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital. Mary Jane, late of Lakeview Crescent, Fivemiletown. A much loved wife of the late Tom, a devoted mother of Jennifer (Victor) and a dear sister of the late Flo, Violet and Robert. Also a very special grandmother of Avril (Malcolm), Joanne (Trevor), Victoria (Richard) and Mark (Siobhan) and a very special great grandmother of 8 great grandchildren. Family home strictly private please. Funeral arrangements to follow soon. Donations in memory of Mary are to St John’s Parish Church. Please make all Cheques payable to “St John’s Parish Church” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Irvinestown Rd, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Mary will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all her family and family circle. “Precious Memories.”

OLIVER 10th June 2025. Peacefully at his residence, Bill, 86 Dungannon Road, Ballygawley, loving husband of the late Lily, dear father of Yvonne, Sydney, Pamela and Thomas, much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather and brother of the late Tom, Lily, Ella, Renee, Hazel and Dorothy. Funeral service in Knockconny Baptist Church, Ballygawley at 2 p.m. on Thursday 12th June 2025. House closed. Family friends and neighbours welcome at his son’s residence Thomas, 38a Tullywinny Road, Ballygawley BT70 2NA on Wednesday 11th June 2025 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to Baptist Missions C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5v8