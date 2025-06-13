Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Foster – 12th June 2025. Peacefully in Gillbrooke Nursing Home, Clabby. Harriet Jean (Jeanie). In her 101st year. Late of Lisnacrieve, Fintona. Beloved sister of Tessie (Billy Smiton) and the late Emmie, William and Joseph. Precious Aunt of Linda (Mervyn Brown), Irene Patterson and William Patterson. Much loved Great Aunt of Felicity and her children. Family and friends welcome to call at her Niece Linda’s home, 69 Tattlymoyle Road, Fintona, Friday 13th from 5pm – 9pm. Her funeral service will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church Saturday 14th June at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Fintona Presbyterian Church payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by family and friends.

Kelly, Loughmacrory, 11th June 2025, Peter, RIP. Son of the late Peter and Rosanne Kelly. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (Loughran), RIP. Father of Paul, Gavin (Eimear), Martina (Kieran), Roisin (Benny), Ursula (Mickey), Cleiona (Mickey), Clare (Richard) and Mary (Benny). Brother of the late Maryanne Donaghy, RIP, Packie Kelly, RIP, Margaret Moriaty, RIP, Tessie McCallan, RIP and Brigid-Rose, RIP. Loving grandfather to Garry, Stephen, Amanda, Lauren, Megan, Michael, Leah, Ben, Conor, Molly, Jack, Shane, Finn, Hayley, Peter, Charlie, Robert, Leo and Kate; and Great Granda to Oisin. Remains reposing at his late residence, 24 Striff Lane, Loughmacrory, until removal at 11.15am on Friday 13th June, to St. Mary’s Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass; burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake this evening (Wednesday) 8pm to 10pm and Thursday 11am to 10pm. House private on morning of funeral. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marie Curie or Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund, if desired. St Padre Pio and St Teresa Pray for him.