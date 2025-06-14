Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Dympna Falls (née McCullagh) Peacefully, 13th June 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, much loved mother of Kate (Charlie), Maureen (Leo), Brendan (Amanda), Rosie, Carmel (Kieran), Colette (Eamon) and the late baby Deirdre-Anne, dearest sister of the late Des. Reposing at the family home (232, Glenelly Road, Cranagh, Omagh BT79 8LS) on Saturday 14th June from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday 15th June from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 16th June at 10.40 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Cranagh. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex c/o any family member. FAMILY TIME ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL PLEASE. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

YOUNG (née Thompson), JUNE 13th, 2025 MARY OLIVE ALEXANDRA (MARION) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 7 Vernor Park, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert. A devoted mother of William, Keith, Stephen, Ian, Nigel, Andrew and Gillian. A much-loved granny, great-granny and dear sister of Betty and the late Rita, Billy and Dorothy. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Friday from 6pm-10pm and Saturday from 12 noon-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Marion will be held at her late home on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lisleen Methodist Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd”

The death has occurred of Neil (Neiley) MULLIN Passed away peacefully, 12th June 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Susan (nee McClean). Much loved father of Mary (Mark), Siobhan (Fergal), Niall (Kathleen) and Leonard. Cherished Grandfather of Melissa (Kevin), Aideen (Conor), Niamh (Christopher), Emma (Rian), Niall (Erica) and Aidan. Great Grandchildren: Eve, Thomas, Michael, Luke, Dara, Rory and Matthew. Loving brother of Peggy, Mary, Anna, Ethna, Mickey, Charlie, Joe, Hughie and the late Brenda, Peter, John and Kathleen. Son of the late Neil and Mary Ann Mullin. Loving Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews. Reposing at his late residence, 52 Foremass Road, Sixmilecross BT79 9DT. House private today (Friday). Wake will commence 1pm to 9pm Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th June until removal on Monday 16th June at 11.30am for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Dunmoyle. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family have respectfully requested that wake times are strictly adhered to from 1pm to 9pm. House private morning of funeral for family and close friends only. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters and brothers. The entire family circle, neighbours and friends. Our Lady pray for him. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie.

Henry June 11, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, James (Jim), 38 Sperrin Court, Cookstown, beloved son of the late William and Annie Henry, dearest brother of the late Jackie, Robert (Bobby), Thomas and Violet and a much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, 14 June, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in The Funeral Home on Sunday, 15 June at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes UK Northern Ireland c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be forever loved and remembered by all the family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

McBrine Robert John (Roy) June 13th 2025 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender care of his family after a short illness (in his 75th year)) much loved and devoted dad of Elaine, Janine and Emma, loving father-in-law of Greg, Gregory and Ryan, adored granda of Alex, Noah, Mason, Halle and Kayden, dearest brother of Violet, Doris, Mary, Margaret, Sandra, James and Junior, much loved nephew of Andrew (Andy) McClintock. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 31 Lisnaragh Road, Donemana on Monday 16th June at 1.00pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Ward 50 or Sperrin Unit W.H. & S. C. T. Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at D & R Hay Funeral Home (address as above) to pay respects and view remains on Friday from 6.00pm until 8.00pm, Saturday from 11.00am until 3.00pm evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm and on Sunday from 3.00pm until 5.00pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a great friend to all, and the entire family circle. “Tomorrow is promised to no-one”. “One of life’s true gentlemen”.