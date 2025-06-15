Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCLURE – 14th June 2025, suddenly at home, Wayne, beloved husband of Stephanie, 97 Derryane Road, Dungannon. Loving father of Christopher (Jenna) and Ryan (Hollie), much loved grandfather of Ria, Luke and Emmie, precious son of Cecil and Kathleen, dearest brother of Gavin and son-in-law of Stephen and Marian (Kinghan). Family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to ‘RNIB NI’ (Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be always loved and remembered by his wife, sons, and wider family circle. ‘Till we meet again’

With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Kathleen (Kate) Keyes (nee McGoldrick) peacefully at South West Acute Hospital on the 13th of June. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Michael and loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Colin (Margaret), Marty (Sharon), Sean, Amanda (Kieran), Aiden and Clare (Roddy). Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother, and dear sister of Joe and Raymond and the late Pat and Brian RIP. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her entire loving family and dear friends. “O Lord, may we accept Your holy will and find peace in Your promise of eternal life. Saint Padre Pio, pray for her.” Kathleen will be reposing at her family home, 66 Shandon Park, Omagh BT78 5AZ on Sunday 15th June 6 pm–10 pm and Monday 16th June 12 noon–10 pm with family time please on morning of Funeral. Funeral leaving Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam, with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh.

Whitton – June 14th 2025, (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital. Martha Gladys, 35 Magheracreggan Rd, Castlederg. Wife of the late William Whitton and dear mother of Gordon (Elaine), William, Stella (Kenneth), Helen (Jon) and Alison (Andrew). Also a much loved grandmother and sister of Helen, Doris and the late William and Ray. Funeral Monday June 16th in Drumlegagh Presbyterian Church, service at 1.00pm. There will be a private burial afterwards. House strictly private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Mountjoy Presbyterian Church Building Fund”, c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

ORR (nee Mackay), June 14th 2025 peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home. Phyllis, late of Ardmore Terrace, Moygashel, beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mother of Paul, Valerie and Irene, mother-in-law of Carol and Ted, much loved grandmother and dear sister of Roy and Deirdre. Funeral service on Monday 16th June in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home at 2pm followed by interment in Coolhill Cemetery. Family and friends welcome at the funeral home on Sunday from 7pm–9pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Diabetes UK, c/o D. Marshall & Sons, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “No farewells were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew and only God knows why.”

McNelis – Beragh. Michael R.I.P, died suddenly on Friday 13th June 2025, late of 120 Curr Road, Beragh, Co. Tyrone, BT79 0QT. Beloved son of the late Barney and Kathleen McNelis R.I.P., much loved husband of Jo (nee Corrigan) and devoted father of Michelle Gormley (Philip), Katrina McKenna (Tom), Caroline Hargan (Jude) and Darren, adoring granda to his six grandchildren, Katie, Erin, Cahir, Cáela, Emily and Jude. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters and son, sons-in-law, his brother Brian and sisters Mary (Paul), Deirdre (Hugh), Anne (Brian), Roisin (Sean), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and large family circle. The house is strictly private at this time and updated wake and funeral details will be posted here. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul.

Moore (nee Kennedy) Birmingham (formerly Cookstown). Joyce (Josie) died 13th June 2025, suddenly in hospital, much loved wife of John, mother of John and Nicola, grandmother and great-grandmother. Daughter of the late Samuel and Emily Kennedy and sister of Isabel, Kirk, Thompson, John (Jackie), Marina, Alan and the late Jean, Samuel, Dorothy, Billy, George and Baby Louise. Funeral to be held at a later date in Birmingham. Lovingly remembered by the family and family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.