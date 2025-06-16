Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mc Nelis – Beragh. Michael R.I.P, died suddenly on Friday 13th June 2025, Late of 120 Curr Road, Beragh Co., Tyrone BT790QT. Beloved son of the late Barney and Kathleen Mc Nelis R.I.P. much loved husband of Jo (nee Corrigan) and devoted father of Michelle Gormley (Philip), Katrina Mc Kenna (Tom), Caroline Hargan (Jude) and Darren, adoring granda to his six grand-children, Katie, Erin, Cahir, Cáela, Emily and Jude. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters and son, sons-in-law, his brother Brian and sisters Mary (Paul), Deirdre (Hugh), Anne (Brian), Roisin (Sean), his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and large family circle. Michael’s remains will repose at his home from Tuesday 17th June until removal on Thursday 19th morning at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Beragh followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Wake times are as follows…Tuesday from 5pm – 9pm and Wednesday from 12 noon until 9pm. Immediate family only on the morning of the funeral please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul.

McGurk (nee Ward). (12 Keenaghan Road, Rock, Dungannon, BT703JL), Bernie, suddenly but peacefully, June 15th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of John. Devoted mother of Anna Marie, Paula, Laura and Liam. Precious sister of John and sister in-law of Shiela (Ward), Patrick, Cassie, Eamon, Kieran, Helen (Toner) and Paul. Beloved daughter of the late Packie and Anna (R.I.P) also daughter in-law of Kathleen and the late Anthony (R.I.P). Cherished godmother to Marian (O’Toole). St. Anthony Pray for her. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, brother, mother in-law, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

McGeown (née Moore) June 14, 2025 (suddenly), Sarah (Sally), 59 Stewart Avenue, Cookstown, devoted wife of Ernie, loving mum of Martyn (Larisa), Jason, and Shelley (Michael), adored granny of Anna, Lily and Hope and a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Everyone welcome at the family home on Sunday and Monday 7.00pm – 10.00pm. Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday, 17 June at 12.30pm, for service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church Cookstown Building Fund c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116 v15.

HEATHERINGTON, (née Atwell), JUNE 14th, 2025, EVELYN MARIA (EVA), peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at her son Ian’s residence 62 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late George, devoted mother of Christine (Jim), Ian (Gladys), Edwin (Evelyne) and Kenny (Florence), cherished granny of Anna, Samuel, Elaine (Dan), Michelle (Sean), Matthew (Paula), Amy (Ben), Lauren (Mark), Aaron (Jena), Sonia (Ian), Tara (Trevor) and Sophia (Paul), a much-loved great grandmother and dear sister of the late Ruby and Charlotte. Everyone is welcome to call at her son Ian’s residence on Sunday and Monday from 1.00pm. Family only please on the morning of the funeral. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eva will be held in Omagh Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by committal in Edenderry Parish Church graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The Christian Institute and Omagh Evangelical Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

McCLURE – 14th June 2025, suddenly at home, Wayne, beloved husband of Stephanie, 97 Derryane Road, Dungannon. Loving father of Christopher (Jenna) and Ryan (Hollie), much loved grandfather of Ria, Luke and Emmie, precious son of Cecil and Kathleen, dearest brother of Gavin and son-in-law of Stephen and Marian (Kinghan). Family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to ‘RNIB NI’ (Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be always loved and remembered by his wife, sons, and wider family circle. ‘Till we meet again’.