Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Phillips 16th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Noeleen Violet 4 Rehaghy Road, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Howard, dear mother of Wynne, Linda and Yolande, mother-in-law of James, Derek and Brian, stepmother of Howard, his wife Wendy, stepmother of Ann, her partner Richard and much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday 18th June 2025 at 1.15 p.m., to St Mary’s Church, Errigal, Portclare for service at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Tuesday 17th June 2025 between 12 noon and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Noeleen’s memory payable to the Air Ambulance C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Your restless days are over; your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”

KIRK – 16th June 2025, Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family, Samuel (Sam), dearly loved husband of Olive, 10 Ashbeg Grove, Dungannon. Loving father of Karen, Sandra and Mervyn, father-in-law of Jonny, Alistair, and Sharon. Much loved Grandfather of Ryan, Jordan, Nicole, Emma, Katie, Jacob, Abigail, and Amy and dear Brother of Tom, Fred, William, Margaret, Eva and the late Doreen and Noel. Family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to Dementia N.I. c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his family and wider family. ‘God saw him getting weary and cure was not to be. He put his arms around him and whispered “come to me.”’

McCLURE – 14th June 2025, suddenly at home, Wayne, beloved husband of Stephanie, 97 Derryane Road, Dungannon. Loving father of Christopher (Jenna) and Ryan (Hollie), much loved grandfather of Ria, Luke and Emmie, precious son of Cecil and Kathleen, dearest brother of Gavin and son-in-law of Stephen and Marian (Kinghan). Family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday 18th at 12:45pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Mullavilly Parish Church at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to ‘RNIB NI’ (Royal National Institute of Blind People in Northern Ireland) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be always loved and remembered by his wife, sons, and wider family circle. ‘Till we meet again’

CURRIE – June 16th, 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his Family, Stewart, 54A Cadian Road, Eglish, Dungannon, devoted husband of Kathryn, much loved father of Sophie, Naomi and Aaron, loving son of Marina and the late Jim, dear brother of Paul, Caroline, James, Joe, Ronnie, Alastair, Dorothy and Denver. Funeral on Wednesday 18th June, from his home at 1.30 pm to Eglish Presbyterian Church for service followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family and Friends welcome to call at the home. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for NIPANC and Charis Cancer Care. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family and all the Family Circle. Gone but not forgotten. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has occurred of John Campbell. Passed away peacefully at his home (118 Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg) surrounded by his loving family, 16th June 2025. Son of the late William and Mary Campbell, Alt, Castlefinn. Devoted Daddy of Joanne (Ian), Tracy (Alan), Lorraine, Cheryl (Jason). Cherished Granda of Danika, Matthew, Hollie, Alanis, Emma, Cara, Aliya, Anna, Billie and Jay. Dearly loved brother of Thomas, Jean, Elizabeth and the late Billy, Maureen, Margaret and David. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Reposing at his late home, today, Monday 16th June from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Tuesday 17th June from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Funeral from John’s late home on Wednesday 18th June at 12.30 p.m. for Service Of Thanksgiving For The Life Of John in Alt Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Castlederg Patients Comfort and Terminally ill Fund c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. “Peace perfect peace”

SHORT – June 16th 2025, passed away (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at his late residence, 25 Drumragh Road, Omagh, David John, dearly beloved husband of Evelyn (nee McFarland), much loved father of Doreen (Stephen), Joan (Bert), Linda (Raymond), Ivan (Grace), Kenny (Michelle) and Helen (Mark), loving granda to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and dear brother of Ida, Cecil, Stanley and the late Betty. Funeral service in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1pm, followed by a family interment at the Old Drumragh Graveyard, Omagh. There will be an opportunity to meet the family, prior to the funeral service, from 12 noon. House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Omagh Presbyterian Church and Care for Cancer, Omagh (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd”

Duffy (Mountjoy Road-Killycolpy) 16th June 2025 Peacefully at home Cathal R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Mairead and devoted father of Erin and Jack, much loved son of Marie and the late John and dear brother of Sinead (Maxwell), Fionnuala and Gavin. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider Duffy family circle.

McGurk (nee Ward). (12 Keenaghan Road, Rock, Dungannon, BT703JL), Bernie, suddenly but peacefully, June 15th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of John. Devoted mother of Anna Marie, Paula, Laura and Liam. Precious sister of John and sister in-law of Sheila (Ward), Patrick, Cassie, Eamon, Kieran, Helen (Toner) and Paul. Beloved daughter of the late Packie and Anna (R.I.P) also daughter in-law of Kathleen and the late Anthony (R.I.P). Cherished godmother to Marian (O’Toole). St. Anthony Pray for her. Bernie’s remains are reposing at her family home for a wake today Monday (June 16th) from 6:30pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (June 18th) at 11:15am going to Church of St. John’s Slatequarry for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, brother, mother in-law, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. Due to limited parking at the family home there will be a shuttle bus available from MCD Engineering (Malachy Devlin’s, 9 Keenanghan Road). Please follow wake signs as directed.

McGeown (née Moore) June 14, 2025 (suddenly), Sarah (Sally), 59 Stewart Avenue, Cookstown, devoted wife of Ernie, loving mum of Martyn (Larisa), Jason, and Shelley (Michael), adored granny of Anna, Lily and Hope and a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Everyone welcome at the family home on Sunday and Monday 7.00pm – 10.00pm. Funeral leaving her late home on Wednesday, 18 June at 12.30pm, for service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Presbyterian Church Cookstown Building Fund c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints. Psalm 116 v15.

The death has taken place June 16th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of John McCauley, 12 Glen Road, Strabane. Beloved husband of Celia, much loved father of Karen, Rory and John, dearly loved grandfather of Keelyn, Daragh, Tristan, Noah and Myah, great grandfather of Lily and brother of Pat, Anne, Eileen and Billy. Reposing at his home on Monday (June 16th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (June 18th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 10a.m. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great grand daughter and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Brogan Marie (5 Hawthorn Road, Killyclogher, Omagh BT79 7ND) formerly of Castle Street, Omagh, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 15th June 2025. Treasured sister of Anna and the late Liam and Joseph. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary. Loving and devoted aunt to her nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. Marie will be reposing in her late residence from 3pm until 7.30pm on Tuesday 17th June. Marie’s remains leave her late residence at 8pm on Tuesday 17th June and will be received into St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher at 8.30pm. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Marie will travel from the Hawthorn Road and along the Killyclogher Road and the Old Mountfield Road to arrive at St Mary’s Church for 8.25pm. Marie’s requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday 18th June followed by a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sister, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.