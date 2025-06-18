Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Duffy (Mountjoy Road-Killycolpy) 16th June 2025 Peacefully at home Cathal R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Mairead and devoted father of Erin and Jack, much loved son of Marie and the late John and dear brother of Sinead (Maxwell), Fionnuala and Gavin. Funeral from his home 247 Mountjoy Road BT71 5EY to St Brigid’s Church Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday 19th June. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Cathal’s Wake will commence at 7pm on Tuesday. Donations in lieu of flowers to Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre (Derry) c/o the family. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider Duffy family circle.

McDonagh, Rose, Windmill Drive, Dungannon R.I.P 17th June 2025. Beloved wife of John and mother of Pat, Martin, John, Bernie, Eddie, Charlie, Tom, Molly, Maggie, Nora, Annie and the late Rosemary R.I.P. Rose’s remains will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Wednesday evening 18th June at 6:30pm. Requiem mass at 12 noon on Thursday 19th June and burial afterwards in Coalisland. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her.

Donaldson (née Gordon) – June 16th 2025 (peacefully) at Magherafelt Manor Nursing Home, Noelle, dearly beloved Wife of the late Espie, 28 Windsor Crescent, Cookstown, dearly loved Mother of Keith, Derek, Ian, Yvonne and Valerie, loving Mother-in-Law of Nicola, Hilda, Carol, Adam and Raymond, devoted Granny of Aaron, Gavin, Ryan, Julie, Rhonda, Karen, Jason, Simon, Joanne, Jonathan, Laura and Mark and proud Great Granny of Isla, Adam, Ryan, Aimee, Chloe, James, Daniel, Anna, Sam, Hannah, Marcus, Amy, Mollie, Alexander and Thea. All welcome at the Family home on Tuesday, June 17th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm and Wednesday, June 18th from 2:00pm – 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Noelle’s Life will take place in Cookstown Methodist Church on Thursday, June 19th at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cookstown Methodist Church, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” 2 Cor 5 v 8

Rodgers, Whitebridge Road, Carrickmore, 16th June 2025, Martina (Teeny) RIP Unexpectedly. Beloved daughter of Margaret and the late Brian, RIP. Sister of Seamus and adoring auntie of Clodagh, Pearse and Ryan. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, brother, sister in law, nephews, niece, aunts, uncle, cousins and extended family circle, Funeral arrangements later. St Padre Pio pray for her.

Hughes (NEE) McCann. Moy, Co.Tyrone. June 16 2025 Peacefully at CAH. Josephine 10 Garrison Place Charlemont BT71 7SE. Loving mother of Martina and Kevin. Doting Grandmother to Eoghan, Ruairi, Oliver, Aodhan and Niamh. Sister of Mary, Betty, Margaret, Adrian, Veronica, Ignatius, James, Patricia and late Patsy. Josephine’s remains will be reposing in her residence tomorrow Tuesday 17th from 3PM until removal on Thursday at 11:15am for 12 noon requiem mass in St John’s Church Moy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers and sister in laws, nephews and nieces and larger family circle. St Martin Pray for her.

Phillips 16th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Noeleen Violet 4 Rehaghy Road, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Howard, dear mother of Wynne, Linda and Yolande, mother-in-law of James, Derek and Brian, stepmother of Howard, his wife Wendy, stepmother of Ann, her partner Richard and much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral from her residence on Wednesday 18th June 2025 at 1.15 p.m., to St Mary’s Church, Errigal, Portclare for service at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Tuesday 17th June 2025 between 12 noon and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Noeleen’s memory payable to the Air Ambulance C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Your restless days are over; your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”