Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place June 17th 2025 at her home of Maria Duffy (née Bradley) 52 Evish Square, Strabane and formerly of ‘The Orchard’, Urney Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Michael, Anna and John, dearly loved grandmother of Daniel and Tadhg, beloved daughter of the late Jim and Bridie Bradley and sister of Margaret, Bernadette, Breige, Gerard, Vincent, Roisin, Pauline, Michael and Mark. Reposing at her daughter Anna Gallagher’s home, Craigadoes St Johnston (F93 T4A4) on Wednesday (June 18th) from 8p.m. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home on Friday (June 20th) at 9a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

TRIMBLE – June 18th, 2025, peacefully at hospital, John, 46 Main Street, Caledon, dearly loved husband of Florence, much loved father of Alison and dear brother of Eva. Funeral from his home on Friday 20th June at 2.30 pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Caledon for service followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Tynan Surgery Patient Comforts Fund, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Wife, Daughter and all the Family Circle. “The day Thou gavest Lord is ended”

Ashenhurst – June 17th 2025, (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital. Grace Mary (Gracie). May she rest in peace. Formerly of St Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart and Gallon Upper. Daughter of the late William and Annie Ashenhurst and loving sister of the late Frances and Ruby (USA), R.I.P. Gracie’s remains will leave Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home on Wednesday 18th June and will be received into St Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart at 8.30pm, to repose overnight, at Gracie’s request. Requiem Mass on Thursday June 19th in St Mary’s Oratory at 10.00am, followed by interment in Glenock Cemetery. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by loved ones and her many friends in the Newtownstewart and wider community. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Monaghan (Cullion, Lislap, Omagh) 17th June 2025 Mary. Peacefully in the exceptional tender loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Cherished sister of Kathleen (Harpur) and the late Bennie, Eileen (McNabb) and Alice (McCrory) RIP. Devoted aunt to her nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces, great-great nephews and niece. Remains reposing at Hillview Nursing Home 23 Old Mountfield Road, Omagh today Wednesday 18th June from 1pm to 8pm and tomorrow Thursday 19th June from 12 noon until removal at 6:00pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle. Requiem Mass Friday 20th June at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews, many friends and extended family.

Colgan Brendan, (Fintona, Co Tyrone) formerly of 35 Dromore Road, Fintona BT78 2DJ died peacefully in South-West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 17th June 2025. Beloved husband of Jayne. Cherished father of Kevin (Siobhan), Martin (Lorraine) and Nicola Schnurr (Chris). Loving and devoted grandfather of Amy, Erin, Rory, Sean and Charlie. Treasured brother of Kieran and the late Dermod. Brendan’s wake will take place in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3.30pm until 8pm on Wednesday 18th June and from 3pm until 8pm on Thursday 19th June. Home House Strictly Private at all times. Brendan will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Friday 20th June for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Brendan will travel from the Dromore Road, and along the Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Willis (nee Ball), Peacefully at her residence, Eileen. 60 Tandragee Road, Pomeroy. Loving wife of Boyd, devoted mother of Stephen, Jolene and the late Trevor, mother-in-law of Jacqui and Jonny, much loved grandmother of Jamie and Chloe and great grandmother of Maisie and Ismay. Funeral service in Altedesert Parish Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday 19th June 2025, followed by interment in Pomeroy Presbyterian Churchyard. House private, family and close friends welcome at the family home tonight Tuesday 17th June 2025. All welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors on Wednesday 18th June 2025 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Eileen’s memory payable to Marie Curie C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Day – June 17th 2025, (suddenly) at her late home 68 Letterbrat Rd, Plumbridge. Jacqueline Anne (Jackie), dear wife of Tony, and loving mother of Claire (Campbell) and Natalie (Stephen). Also a much loved Nan of Sam and Joe and great-nanny of Alfie and Bella and a dear sister of Peter, Janet and Martin. Funeral Saturday June 21st in Glenelly Presbyterian Church, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Aughalane Cemetery. Family and friends welcome at her residence between 3.00pm and 9.00pm please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “The Chest, Heart & Stroke Association” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.