Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

KERR (née WARD) Josephine, cherished wife of late Michael KERR (R.I.P.) died peacefully in hospital June 17, 2025. Loving mother of Simon and Shiona, daughter-in-law Valerie, son-in-law Greg, and grandmother of Rosa, Remi, Michael and Finnan. Sister of Kathleen, Bridget, Patrick, John, Hugh, Michael, Francis, Charles, Anne, Martin, Mary, Margaret and Eileen. Will repose at her home at the Old Rectory in Mountfield (BT79 7PS). Immediate family only after 10pm. Remains will be leaving her home at 9.30am on Friday 20th June for 10am requiem mass in Corpus Christi Church in Mountfield. Deeply regretted by all her friends and family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support. Our Lady Of Knock Pray for her.

McIvor (née Ryan) (Ballinderry) 19th June 2025. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family Mary R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gerry and much-loved mother of Paul and Emma, cherished sister of Desmond, Malachy, Martin and the late Paddy and Seamus R.I.P. Funeral from her home 65 Mullan Road, BT80 0JE to St Patrick’s Church Ballinderry for 3pm Requiem Mass on Saturday 21st June. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time only please from 10pm to 11am. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie and Antrim Area Hospital Ward A3 c/o the family. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, brothers, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Mary’s Wake will commence at 5pm on Thursday.

Comac James (Jim), 19 Ivy Bank Park, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, June 17th 2025 peaceful at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Winnie and dear father of Shane and Martin. Much loved granda of Jamie, Ciara, Niamh, Marcus and Cady. Father-in-law of Donna and Maria. Reposing at the funeral home of BJ Martin & Son, Funeral Directors, Charlemont, Moy until removal on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. Wake times from 6pm – 9pm on Thursday and 4pm – 9pm on Friday.

Toner (nee Morgan) (Coalisland) 18th June 2025. At home, surrounded by her loving family, Kathleen, RIP, beloved wife of the late Vinnie, RIP, dear daughter of the late John and Tilly RIP, much loved mother of Barry, Paul, Terry, Fiona and Edwina and loving sister of Patrick and the late Barry RIP. Removal on Saturday, 21st June, from Kathleen’s late residence, 10, Kildara Close BT71 4RN to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sinéad (partner of Barry), Nicola (partner of Terry) and sons-in-law Ciaran and Cole (partners of Edwina and Fiona). Please note Wake times are as follows: Thursday from 12 noon until 9 pm, Friday from 12 noon until 9pm. On Saturday, the late residence will be private for family. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.