Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Ceceilia McDERMOTT formerly of 110 Greencastle Road, Omagh BT79 7QN passed away peacefully at home on 20/6/25 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Gerry R.I.P. devoted mother of Geraldine (James), Brenda (Eoin), Raymond (Sinead) and the late Kieran and Enda. Cherished grandmother of Jamie (Chloe) and all her other grandchildren. Ever loving great grandmother to Tristan. Much loved daughter of the late Catherine and James McCrory. Ever loving sister of Jim, Kathleen, Olive, Bernadette, Pauline, Martin and the late Pat, Francis, Geraldine and Annie. Ceceilia’s remains will repose at her late residence today Friday 20th June from 6pm. Funeral leaving from there at 1.20pm on Sunday 22nd June travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, Greencastle for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time only from 10pm to 11am friday night and from 10pm on Saturday night. The family would like family only on the morning of the funeral. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

The death has taken place June 19th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Eugene Mc Govern, 41 Jefferson Court, Strabane and formerly of Glassmullagh, Omagh. Beloved husband of Anne, much loved father of Philip and Thomas, dearly loved grandfather of Eoin and Aileen and brother of Eddie, Teresa, Honour, Philip, Charles, Philomena, Carmel and the late Packie, Rosaleen, Fergal and Noeleen. Reposing at his home on Friday (June 20th) from 8p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday (June 22nd) at 11.45a.m. for Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has taken place June 19th 2025 at his home of Richie Crawford, 127 Laurel Drive, Strabane and formerly of the Grotto House, Porthall. Beloved husband of Maura, much loved father of Aidan (Linda), Darren (Sonya), Carol-Ann (Late Benny) and Connor (Lynsey), dearly loved grandfather of Jamie, Conal, Caolan, Sarah, Casey, Owen, Cormac and Blake, great grandfather of Joseph and Ellie and brother of Eileen, Kathleen, Margaret, John, Gerard, Colette and the late Joan and Paul. Reposing at his home on Friday (June 20th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Monday (June 23rd) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has taken place June 19th 2025 at her home of June Kelly (née O`Connor), St Anne’s, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother of Majella, Anne-Marie, Paul and Conor and sister of Marie, Tats and the late Jimmy and Billy. Reposing at her home on Friday (June 20th) from 3p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (June 22nd) at 1.10p.m. for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 1.30p.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

McFARLAND, June 19th, 2025 JOHN. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 10 Corrickbeg Road, Plumbridge. Dearly beloved husband of Edna. A devoted father of Anne, Elizabeth and Richard. Loving father-in-law of Allister and Mervyn. A much-loved grandfather of Gary, Alexandra and Matthew. A dear brother of the late Ruby, Bobbie, Joyce and baby Margaret. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8pm and Saturday from 4-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in his late home on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Droit Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson’s UK, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Severed only till He come”.

Brendan Mc Elduff passed away peacefully on June 18th, 2025 in Hackensack Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dearly beloved husband of Leonie (nee Donaghy) and much loved father of Patrick, Keela, and Avene; brother of Angela, Plunkett, Margaret, Martin, Noel, and the late Patsy, Mark, and Dermot. Brendan left Ireland and came to the United States over fifty years ago. His commitment to hard work is evident in the success of his many business ventures including construction, land development, and IHOP ownership. His work ethic and dedication to helping others has created an enduring legacy. He will be greatly missed by his heart broken family and large circle of friends. A visitation in Brendan’s honor will be held on Friday, June 20th, at 6PM and concluding with a Catholic Blessing at 8PM. Brendan’s funeral arrangements in Galbally, Co Tyrone will be announced later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

The death has occurred of Paul McKenna, 14, Clontarf Drive, Omagh. Peacefully at SWAH Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Son of Anne McKenna and the late Pasty (Omagh). Devoted Fiancé of Ciara and loving Stepdad to Ellie and Amy. Beloved brother of Patrick (Zoe), Anne-Marie, Gerard (Jackie), Collette (Paul) and Niall (Clare). Much loved uncle to Jack, James, Ellie, Matthew, Ciaran, Cormac, Caragh, Joseph, Sarah and Grace. Deeply regretted by his uncle Phonsie, remembering his late uncle Peter (Margaret & Bridget)–Ederney, and all the wider family circle. Paul will be fondly remembered for his kind heart, boundless generosity and unwavering dedication to his family and friends. His love for life and his ability to bring joy to those around him, left an indelible mark on everyone he met. Reposing at the home of his fiancée Ciara, 48, Lower Retreat, Omagh, BT79 0FM from 8pm to 11pm, today Thursday the 19th of June and on Friday 20th of June from 11am to 11pm. Funeral from there on Saturday 21st of June at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Sacred Heart Church Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.