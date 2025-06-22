Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Rafferty (neé O’ Donnell) Omagh 22nd June 2025 Carmel R.I.P 7 Meelmore Drive Strathroy. Peacefully at home. Daughter of the late Michael and Nora, devoted mother of Julie, Ciara (Clayton), Roisin (Mark) and Katherine (Daniel). Cherished grandmother of Sorcha, Harley, Caiomhe, Corey, Jack, Emily, Logan, Kianna, Jayden and the late baby Oliver, dear sister Martin, Chris, Anthony, Bernie, Sean, Peter, Sharon, Kevin and predeceased by Bernard, Geraldine and Paula. Now reposing in her late residence from 6pm-9pm Sunday, Monday 12noon -9pm. Funeral Tuesday at 10am in St Mary’s Church Knockmoyle with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle nieces, nephews and friends. On her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

Junk, Karl (58 Ardstewart, Stewartstown) June 21st 2025. Beloved partner of Ashline, dearly loved father of Linda (Stephen), dear grandfather of McKenzie, Sophia, Oscar and Maddison, loving brother of Adrian, Stephen (Pamela), Melvin (Rhiannan), Joy, Heather, Lena (Keith) and the late Gladys and son of the late Nina and Freddie (Newmills) R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by the entire Junk and Heron families.

Owens 21st June 2025 Formerly of Bantown, Sixmilecross. Malachy, RIP, beloved son of the late Packie and Gabriel RIP. Cherished brother of Paddy (Peggy), Christy (Sheila), Margaret (Patsy RIP), Gerald (Sally), Brian (Bernie RIP), Harry (Tina), Pete (Dympna), Madeline (James RIP), Ann (Aiden), Sean RIP (Pauline) and Dermot (Denise). Funeral arrangements later. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

The death has occurred of Marcella Love Peacefully at The Foyle Hospice, surrounded by her loving family and good friends, 21st June 2025 R.I.P. (Late of 3, St. John’s Place, Strabane). Much loved mother of Rebecca, cherished daughter of Paddy and the late Mary, loving sister of Pete, Anne-Marie, Mary, Mickey, Packs, Bernie, John-James, Maggie, Bridget and the late Charlie and her twin baby John. Reposing at the home of her sister Bernie (37, Castletown Court, Strabane BT82 9FZ), from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. today, Sunday 22nd June and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Monday 23rd June. Funeral from Bernie’s home on Tuesday 24th June at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

GREGG, June 21st, 2025 WILLIAM SAMUEL ASHE (SAM) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 28 Meadowvale Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Winifred, devoted father of David, Kerri (Marty), Victoria, Christopher and Kyle. A cherished grandfather of Dale, Dylan, Mark, Riley, Emelia, Katelyn, Ethan, Rebekah and Pharah, a much loved son of Eveline and the late Irvine. A dear brother of Karena, Lynn and the late James. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Monday from 12-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sam will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church, on Tuesday at 1pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”.

Marshall (Giboney Court, Cookstown), suddenly but peacefully, June 21st 2025 (R.I.P). Adrian. Cherished father of Cathy, Adam and Brendan. Loving grandfather of Sonny, Rufus and Jac. Survived by his former wife Ursula. Precious son of the late Kathleen and Michael (Alla) (R.I.P). Beloved brother of Maureen (O’Sullivan), Anna (Waldron), Jenifer (Hunter), Pauline (Henry), Patricia (O’Neill), Louise (Hagan) and the late Michael (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio Pray for him. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, wife, sisters, brothers in-law, his cousins Suzanne, Patrick and Keri-Anne Hughes, his neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Marie Curie Nurses or Chest Heart & Stroke, c/o any family member.

McWhirter 21st June 2025 Peacefully at hospital Desmond, 170 Old Eglish Road, Dungannon. Loving husband of Vera, dear father of Colin, Karen, Donald and David, dear father-in-law of Barbara, Rory, Deborah and Camelia and much loved grandfather of Abbie, Alex, Calum, Eoin, Ewan and Rory. Funeral from his residence on Monday 23rd June 2025 at 3 p.m., for service in Eglish Presbyterian Church at 3.30 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home between 12 noon and 10 p.m. on Saturday 21st June 2025 and Sunday 22nd June 2025. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Desmond’s memory payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke C/O F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Scott Renee, June 21, 2025 Peacefully at home (in the tender loving care of her family), much loved partner of Fred, devoted mum of Colin, Maureen and the late Bell, an adored Nana, a dear sister of Margaret, Elizabeth, Ethel, Sylvia and Roy. Funeral leaving her late home 103 Dunnyboe Road, Donemana on Monday 23rd June at 12.45 p.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St James’ Parish Church at 1.30 p.m., burial afterwards in St Michael’s burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. James’ Parish Church c/o Mrs Heather Hamilton, 105 Bond’s Glen Road, Killaloo, Londonderry, BT47 3SY. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”

McCurry, Marie – RIP – Manchester, (formerly of Edendork, Dungannon) died peacefully 21st June 2025. Daughter of the late Tom and Bridie McCurry; sister of Frank, Bernadette, Joe, Eileen, Sheila, Geraldine and Gerard. May she rest in peace. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.