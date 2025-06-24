Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McNickle (née Davidson) June 24, 2025 (peacefully) at Drapersfield House Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, Isabel, formerly of Killymoon Road, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Geordie, adored mummy of Hilda, Deborah and Stephanie, dear mother-in-law of Derek, David and David, a cherished nana and great-granny and loving sister of Emma and the late Hugh, May, Jim and Margaret. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, 25 June 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, 26 June at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Derryloran Parish Church or Marie Curie. Loved always, sadly missed. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McCallan, Edith. (Nee Glackin) RIP Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Eugene, her son Rory (Ciara), Martin (Aisling), Daniel (Theresa). Daughter of the late Seamus and Josie, RIP. Sister of Michael, Brian, Clare, Paul, Ronan and Adrian. Doting grandmother of Oisin, Ava, Sophia, Donnacha, Shéa, Isla and Cora. Reposing at her late residence, 23 Mulnafye Rd, Loughmacrory. (BT79 0PG) Wake tonight, the 24th of June, is for family and close friends only. Wake open to the public on the 25th of June from 10am to 10pm until removal on 26th of June @10.20am for 11am requiem Mass @ St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory, with burial at the adjoining cemetery. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her beloved husband, Sons, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren, Uncles and Aunt, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, and nephews. Padre Pio pray for her. Family flowers only with donations in lieu of Termonmaguirc Cancer Comfort Patients Fund.

The death has occurred of Charlotte Anne Devine (née Coyle) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, following a short illness, 24th June 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Kevin, devoted mother to Declan (Laura), Linda (Garry), Christina, Terence (Lisa) and Caroline (Peter). Cherished grandmother to her nine grandchildren Sophie, Ben, Isabella, Emily, Evan, Aimee, Katie, Daniel and Hollie. Daughter of the late John and Annie Coyle, much loved sister to Margaret, Billy, Martin, Thomas, Mary, Veronica, Augustine, Gerard, Francis, Paul and the late Noel, Bernadette and baby Patrick. Reposing at her home (242, Melmount Road, Victoria Bridge, BT82 9LB), on Wednesday 25th June from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Thursday 26th June from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 27th June at 11 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Nieces, Nephews, many friends and entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, Pray for Her.

Junk, Karl (58 Ardstewart, Stewartstown) June 21st 2025. Beloved partner of Ashline, dearly loved father of Linda (Stephen), dear grandfather of McKenzie, Sophia, Oscar and Maddison, loving brother of Adrian, Stephen (Pamela), Melvin (Rhiannan), Joy, Heather, Lena (Keith) and the late Gladys and son of the late Nina and Freddie (Newmills) R.I.P. Service will be held in Karl’s home at 10am on Wednesday 24th June. Followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stewartstown at approximately 11am. Deeply regretted by the entire Junk and Heron families.

JOSEPH – June 20th, 2025, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Elizabeth (Betty), Carnteel Road, Aughnacloy, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Nan, dear sister of Roy and sister-in-law of Gretta. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 25th June, in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home at 12 noon followed by a private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at the Funeral Home on Tuesday 24th June from 5 – 8 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for N.I. Gun Dog Rescue & Rehoming. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family, Friends and Neighbours. “In life she lived for those she loved and those she loved remember”.