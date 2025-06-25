Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Kyle 24th June 2025 – Peacefully at hospital, Margaret Rebecca, Cedar Ridge Dungannon. Loving mother of Dawn, her partner David and Gillian, mother-in-law of the late Evan, much loved nanny of Lee, his wife Pauline and great granny of Peyton and Parker. Funeral service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church at 12 noon on Friday 27th June 2025, followed by private burial. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donation may be made in Margaret’s memory payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke N.I. C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”

Cullinan, Elizabeth (Lily), nee McCusker, Gortmore, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, BT75 0LE, and formerly of Ballyreagh, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh. Died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday 24th June 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother of Patrick (Janet), Sean, Kevin (Michaela), Donal (Joanne) and Máire (Damien Mulligan). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 13 grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Joseph, Margaret Green and Bernard. Lily will be reposing in her late residence from 8pm on Wednesday 25th June. There will be a shuttle bus service from Kiltermon Church Car Park to the house from 8pm until 10pm on Wednesday and from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday. Lily will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Friday 27th June for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Lily will travel from her home on the Ballagh Road and will arrive at St Mary’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters in law and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady Pray for her.

The death has occurred of Sarah MEENAGH (née Munroe) – 24th June 2025 peacefully at home, 103 Drumlister Road, Sixmilecross RIP, beloved wife of Niall and loving mother of Matthew and Orlaith. Cherished daughter of Pat and Kathleen and dear sister of Shane (Suzanne), Shirleen McCann (Jim), Shannon, Sean (Karen), Shiel (Bebhinn) and Stiophan (Sarah). Wake ongoing and from 12pm on Thursday. Car parking and bus to the wake from Milestone Centre, Carrickmore 5–10pm Wednesday and Thursday evening. Funeral leaving her late residence at 2.15pm on Friday 27th June for 3pm Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private morning of funeral. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, children, parents, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large family circle.

McNickle (née Davidson) June 24, 2025 (peacefully) at Drapersfield House Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family, Isabel, formerly of Killymoon Road, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Geordie, adored mummy of Hilda, Deborah and Stephanie, dear mother-in-law of Derek, David and David, a cherished nana and great-granny and loving sister of Emma and the late Hugh, May, Jim and Margaret. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, 25 June 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, 26 June at 12.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Derryloran Parish Church or Marie Curie. Loved always, sadly missed. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”