Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

REAIN, Isabella June. 25th June 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 150 Ballynahinch Road, Dromore Co Down. Dearly loved Wife of Eric, much loved Mother of William and Judith, dear Mother-in-law of Charlotte and Joseph, devoted Grandmother of Arabella, Martha, Rupert and Erin and loving Sister of Eleanor, Yvonne and the late Elizabeth. Funeral Service will be held in Dromore Cathedral on Saturday 28th June at 1pm followed by a private family committal. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to John Gamble Funeral Directors 7 Meeting Street, Dromore BT25 1AQ for Cancer Research UK Dromara Group and Haddow Primary School, Maridi, South Sudan. (cheques made payable to John Gamble). June will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sorrowing Family, Friends and the entire Family Circle. The Lord is My Shepherd.

Cullinan, Elizabeth (Lily), nee McCusker, Gortmore, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, BT75 0LE, and formerly of Ballyreagh, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh. Died peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Tuesday 24th June 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Treasured mother of Patrick (Janet), Sean, Kevin (Michaela), Donal (Joanne) and Máire (Damien Mulligan). Loving and devoted grandmother to her 13 grandchildren. Cherished sister of the late Joseph, Margaret Green and Bernard. Lily will be reposing in her late residence from 8pm on Wednesday 25th June and all day on Thursday 26th June. There will be a shuttle bus service from Kiltermon Church Car Park to the house from 8pm until 10pm on Wednesday and from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday. Lily will leave her late residence at 10.20am on Friday 27th June for 11am requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Fivemiletown, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Lily will travel from her home on the Ballagh Road and will arrive at St Mary’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters in law and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady Pray for her.

Maguire Omagh 25th June 2025 Peter R.I.P. Peacefully in Springlawn Care Home late of Loughmacrory and the Fold Omagh. Husband of Eileen and father of Noreen, much loved grandfather of Laura O’Donnell. Now reposing in Maguires Funeral Home 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX Thursday from 2 pm–5 pm. Requiem Mass Friday at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Church Omagh with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Loughmacrory BT79 9LQ at 1.30 pm. On his Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

Kyle 24th June 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Margaret Rebecca, Cedar Ridge Dungannon. Loving mother of Dawn, her partner David and Gillian, mother-in-law of the late Evan, much loved nanny of Lee, his wife Pauline and great granny of Peyton and Parker. Funeral service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church at 12 noon on Friday 27th June 2025, followed by private burial. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donation may be made in Margaret’s memory payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke N.I. C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters, family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”