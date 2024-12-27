Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Harold Alexander Dunbar, Tuesday 24th December 2024, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Late of Woodvale Park, Dungannon and formally Castlecaulfield and Legaroe. Son of the late Harry and Sarah Dunbar (Legaroe) and dear brother to June (Castlecaulfield) and Tom (Co. Antrim). Cherished and much-loved uncle to Doris, Salene, Florence, Jean and Leslie (Dungannon, Castlecaulfield, Kesh and Portrush). Robert, Richard, William, David, Ann and Carol (Co. Antrim). House Private Family, Friends and neighbours wishing to pay their respects welcome to call at the home of Harold’s niece, Florence Boyd, 7, Laurelview, Dungannon, BT71 6UA. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Harold will be held on Saturday 28th December 2024 at 2pm in Dungannon Presbyterian Church. A private family burial will precede the service. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church c/o Fred Martin and Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who have had the privilege of being in his company. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

The death has taken place December 25th 2024 at her home of Patty Maguire (née Farrell) 65 St Colmans Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Jude, Marian, Manus, Margaret, Patricia, Janice, Jimmy, Frances and the late Regina and sister of Kathleen and the late Elizabeth, Jackie, Aidan, Irene and Margaret. Reposing at her home on Thursday (December 26th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (December 28th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has occurred of Vincent Campbell, peacefully at home (15, Loughrey Terrace, Drumquin BT78 4SG), surrounded by his loving family, 25th December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Susan, much loved father of Frances (Dermot), Michael (Roisin), Patrick (Grace), Joanne (Kieran) and the late Paul, loving granda of Lorcán, Eoghan, Melissa, Fianna, Ava, Paul, Shane and Sophie-Rose, cherished son of the late Michael and Bridget. Reposing at the family home on Friday 27th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. and on Saturday 28th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 29th December at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McAleer (Oxtown) Kevin, son of the late Barney and Mary Bridget R.I.P. and dear brother of Dan, Mary, Peter, Margaret and the late Pat, Barney and Bernie R.I.P. Kevin’s remains will repose at his late residence 21 Mulnafye Road, Oxtown, Loughmacrory, BT79 0PG December 25th from 9pm. Funeral from there on Friday December 27th at 10.45am going to St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle, Sharon, neighbours and many friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Rodgers (nee Corey) (28 Killymoon Street, Cookstown, BT80 8JZ), Agnes, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, December 25th 2024 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Gerry (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Martina (Somers), Patrick, Gavin, Ciara, Gerald, Christopher, Donna, Bronagh and the late Roisin (R.I.P) also mother in-law of Tony, Yvonne, Joanne and Charly. Precious grandmother to her twenty six grandchildren and her one great grandchild. Cherished sister of Anne (Hampsey), Margie (Donnelly) and the late Joe, Kitty, Minnie, Jim, Paddy, John, Madge and Annie (R.I.P). Our Lady of Lourdes Pray for her. Agnes’ remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Thursday (December 26th) from 3:00pm – 10:00pm and on Friday (December 27th) from 12:00 noon – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (December 28th) at 11:30am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Agnes Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

The death has occurred of Kevin Mc Canny Peacefully at home (147, Baronscourt Road, Drumquin BT78 4TA), surrounded by his loving family, 24th December 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Mark (Anne-Marie) and Jo (Adrian), loving granda of Anna, Danny, Sean and Rory, dearest brother of Thomas, Michael and the late Brendan. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 25th December from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Thursday 26th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 27th December at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

SMYTH, (née BRATTON) December 25th, 2024 FRANCES ELIZABETH Peacefully at her late home, 23 Fintona Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Willie), devoted mother of Trevor (Alison), Mervyn (Wendy), Hugh (Hilary) and Stanley (Thelma), cherished Nanny of William, Rebecca, Ryan, Steven, Matthew, Kyle, Debra, Adam, Sophie, Sam and Scott, great-grandmother of Lucy and Jamie, dear sister of Irene and the late Ivan & Florence. Everyone welcome to call at her late home on Thursday and Friday. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Frances will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Saturday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Hughes, Ned (55 Fairmount Park, Dungannon) December 20th 2024. Suddenly as the result of an accident. Loving father of Brian (Gemma), dear grandfather of Kale, Shania, Tiyah, Naoise and Millie and brother of the late Malcom R.I.P. Ned’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 6pm on Thursday 26th December for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Friday 27th December at 10am. Followed by cremation at 1pm in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

MOORE, December 21st, 2024 JAMES ARCHIBALD (ARCHIE) Peacefully at his late home, 22 Kilstrule Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved husband of Sandra, devoted father of James (Tam), Julie, Sharon (Alastair), Willie-John (Victoria) and Kenneth (Aisling), a cherished grandfather of Rebecca, Billy, Alfie, Megan, Alexander, Cathryn, Primrose, Clementine and Francesca, a great-grandfather of Ryan and a dear brother of Bob, Mary, Violet and the late Margaret, Willie-John and Anna. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday 3-9pm, Monday 2-9pm, Tuesday 2-6pm, Wednesday Family Time and Thursday 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Archie will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Heartbeat Trust made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in God’s keeping.”

GILMOUR, (née JOHNSTON) December 22nd, 2024 SARAH ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 59 Edenderry Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Hamilton (Hami), devoted mother Ian and Harold (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Ryan, Jonathan and Sarah a much loved sister of Mervyn (Muriel), Ivan (Joyce) and the late Daphne (late Franklin). House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty will be held in Edenderry Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Edenderry Presbyterian Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his Saints” Psalm 116 v15.

Kulinska, Teresa (28 Bramble Wood, Dungannon) December 21st 2024. Beloved wife of Stanislaw, dearly loved mother of Marcin, Weronika, Magdalena and Julia, dear grandmother of Igor and Oskar and loving sister of Edmund, Zofia, Ryszard, Kazia and Grazyna. Teresa’s remains will be reposing in her home from Tuesday 24th December until removal on Saturday 28th December to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 1pm Requiem Mass. A private cremation will follow at a later date. House for family and close friends please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters.