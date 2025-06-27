Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Campbell, Jim (William Street, Dungannon) June 27th 2025. Son of the late Joe and Sadie R.I.P. Jim’s remains will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 5.30pm today Friday 27th June. Funeral Mass here on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St. Malachy’s Cemetery, Edendork. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

YOUNG, June 27th, 2025. DORIS (ENA). Peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine and late of 4 Deverney Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Victor, and dear sister of Sandra, Eileen, Edna and the late Joyce, Maureen and William. A much-loved aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ena will be held in Edenderry Presbyterian Church, on Monday at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI and Edenderry Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Dynes, Dungannon and formerly of Coalisland, 26th June 2025, Eileen (nee O’Hagan) R.I.P. Much loved mother of Rachel, Rory and Peter. Sister of Caroline Murphy (Justin), Damien O’Hagan (Caroline), Brenda Hamilton (Martin), Catherine O’Hagan (Aaron). Daughter of the late Pat Joe and Tillie O’Hagan R.I.P. Eileen will be reposing at Patsy Taggart Funeral Home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND until removal on Monday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 11am Requiem Mass. Followed by private cremation immediately after in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her extended family circle and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Acutely Medical Unit, Craigavon Area Hospital for their dedicated care, c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services or the family. Wake times are 2pm – 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.