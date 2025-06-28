Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Campbell (Tattykeel, Omagh) 28th June 2025, Peggy, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Michael RIP. Loving mother to Christine McLaughlin and the late Gerard RIP. Remains reposing at her late residence, 34 Tattykeel Road, Omagh, from 7pm today Saturday 28th June until removal at 7:30pm on Sunday 29th June to the Sacred Heart Church for 8pm. Requiem mass Monday 30th June 2025 at 10am with burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery Drumragh. Family flowers only. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, grandchildren Caragh and Caolan, great-grandson Seth, friends and extended family. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

YOUNG – June 28th, 2025, peacefully at Corkhill care home. Margaret late of Moygashel, much loved mother of Karen (Keith), dear grandmother of Ladeane and great grandmother of Emma. Funeral Strictly private. Family and friends welcome at Dereck Marshall and Sons funeral home on Monday 30th June from 7.00 to 9.00 PM. No Flowers please, Donations if desired for Corkhill Residents Comfort Fund c/o D. Marshall and Sons, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online at Dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “A golden heart stopped beating, two busy hands are still and the memory of my dear mother is resting at Gods will”

Anderson 27th June 2025. Peacefully at her home, Fiona Alison, Rehaghy Road, Dungannon, formerly of Leicester, England. Devoted mother to Alastair and Rachel, mother-in-law to Emma and Ashley, sister to Ian and sister-in-law to Sue. Cherished and adored grandma and aunt. The family would like to offer a warm invitation to all who were touched by the life of Fiona to share with them in celebrating her life on Monday 30th June 2025 at 2pm in Brantry Parish Church Hall. A strictly private interment will precede the celebration. House strictly private, family flowers only, donations may be made in Fiona’s memory to: Ward 5 Haematology and Marie Curie payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, family circle and close friends. “I know that my Redeemer liveth”

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philomena Mc Ivor (nee Coleman) on the 28th of June 2025. May she Rest in Peace. Late of 18 Derrychrin Park, Ballinderry BT80 0DB. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gerry RIP, devoted mother of Fitzgerald, Siobhan (Coney), Donna (Kelly), Helen (Pankower), Pauline (Browne), Stephen, Fiona, Martin, Charlene (Monaghan), Kevin, Christopher, Ronan, Michaela (Harte), Geardine (Conway) and the late Conor and Brian RIP. Daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Coleman RIP and much loved sister of Anne (Cargin), Sean, twin Martina (Kelly) and the late Tony and Francie RIP. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.