Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ARCHER – 28th June 2025, suddenly at home, Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, John dearly loved husband of Edie, dear father of Jonathan, David and Stephen, father-in-law of Kelly, Helen and Denise, much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral arrangements later. House private. Will be lovingly remembered by his Family and all the Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

YOUNG – June 28th, 2025, peacefully at Corkhill Care Home. Margaret late of Moygashel, much loved mother of Karen (Keith), dear grandmother of Ladeane and great grandmother of Emma. Funeral Strictly private. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall and Sons funeral home on Monday 30th June from 7.00 to 9.00 pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired for Corkhill Residents Comfort Fund c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online at dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by her Family and all the Family circle. “A golden heart stopped beating, two busy hands are still, and the memory of my dear mother is resting at Gods will”

Jennings (5a Westhorpe Mews, Byfield, Northamptonshire NN11 6UL, England and formerly of Littlebridge, Drummullan). Charles, died peacefully at home, June 23rd 2025 (R.I.P). Loving husband of Patrica (nee Loughrey) Devoted father of Ciara, Sarah and Charles Patrick. Precious papa of Leon, Megan, Mia, Tegan and Clara Daisy. Cherished brother of the late Geraldine (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late Charles and Kitty (R.I.P). Fondest memories always from the Loughery family, Cookstown. St. Padre Pio Pray for him. Charles requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (July 2nd) at 11:30am in Our Lady of Charity & St Augustine Church, Daventry, Northamptonshire. A much loved husband, father, papa and brother in-law. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o any family member.