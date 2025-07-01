Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ARCHER – 28th June 2025, suddenly at home, 12 Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, John dearly loved husband of Edie, dear father of Jonathan, David and Stephen, father-in-law of Kelly, Helen and Denise, much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral Service will take place in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday 2nd July at 1.00 pm. Family and Friends welcome to call at his home address today Monday 30th June or at the Funeral Home from 6 pm – 9 pm on Tuesday 1st July 2025. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Renal Unit, Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry. Will be lovingly remembered by his Family and all the Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”