Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place July 1st 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Roseleen Gormley (née Mc Cay), 191 Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Station Road, Artigarvan. Beloved wife of the late Barney and much loved sister of Kathleen and the late Margaret (Cissie), Jim and Eddie. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (July 1st) from 7.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (July 3rd) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Aughabrack at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Josephs Cemetery, Craigbane. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.youtube.com/@donagheadyparish905/streams

Collins (nee Rush) 29th June 2025 Rose Marie (Roselin) peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Frank (Michael). Cherished mother of Janice (Chris), Pauline, Jacqui (Richard) and Suzi (Desmond). Devoted grandmother and great grandmother of nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Wake Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm at her home 28 Glenpark Road, Omagh BT79 7SR. Family time please on morning of funeral. Funeral Wednesday 2nd July in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass followed by a private cremation in Lakelands crematorium. “Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you”