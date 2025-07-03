Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Donnelly, Main Street, Sixmilecross, 1st July 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Francie RIP, beloved husband of the late Teresa RIP and caring father of Aidan, Pauline, Noel and Therese. Cherished grandfather of Aoife, Niamh, Sinead and Enya. Loved brother of the late Pat, Bridie and John RIP. Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday 4th July at 2.30pm for 3pm Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, son-in-law (David), daughter-in-law (Aideen), granddaughters, great grandchildren Méabh, Tadhg Óg, Donnacha, Éadha, Páidí, Cillian, Aoibhín and Connla and large family circle. St. Padre Pio, pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.

SOYE (née McCrory) – 1st July 2025, peacefully at home Elizabeth (Libby), dearly loved wife of Alistair, Tullanisken Heights, Newmills, Dungannon. Loving mother of Gareth and Christopher, mother-in-law of Lisa and Leisha, much-loved grandmother of Mason, Freddie and Luka. Precious daughter of Maureen and the late David and dear sister of Judith, Alison and the late Joan. House private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her husband, sons and wider family circle. “Peacefully sleeping.”

The death has taken place July 1st 2025 of Sr. Benedict Culligan (in her 101st year), St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Kilrush, Co. Clare. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Bartholomew Culligan and much loved sister of the late Madeleine, Batt, Aileen and Desmond. Reposing at St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane on Wednesday (July 2nd) from 11.00a.m. Funeral leaving St Joseph’s on Thursday (July 3rd) at 3.30p.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 4.00p.m. Interment afterwards in the Convent Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing Mercy Community, Strabane, the Sisters of the Northern Branch, her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam ttps://www.churchservices.tv/strabane