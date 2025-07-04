Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Spence nee Boyd 2nd July 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Dorothy Elizabeth, 128 Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore. Devoted wife of the late Noel, loving mother of Jason, Jonathan and Sharon, father-in-law of Claire and Maeve and much loved granny of Harry, William, Aoife, Anna and Sara. Sister of Daphne Smyth, (Ronnie), the late Phyllis Lucas, (Kenny), Adrian and Trevor. Funeral service in All Saint’s Church, Crossdernott on Saturday 5th July 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations may be made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, you love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”

The death has occurred of Liam Mc Glinchey. Peacefully at home (12A, Laght Road, Castlederg BT81 7XA), surrounded by his loving family, 3rd July 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Bridie, much loved father of Adrian (Aimee), Fidelma (Alan), Brendan, Caroline (Paul) and Teresa (Gavin), loving granda of 8 grandchildren and great-granda of 2 great-grandchildren, dearest brother of Charlie, Eugene, Eileen, Anne and the late Mary, Frankie and Jack, cherished son of the late Charles and Annie. Reposing at the family home on Friday 4th July from 12 noon until 8 p.m. and on Saturday 5th July from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 6th July at 1.20 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

McCaw – July 3rd 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Anthony (Tony), dearly beloved Husband of Louise, 36 Princess Avenue, Cookstown, much loved Father of Keith, Gareth and Kyle, loving Father-in-Law of Jolene, beloved Son of Matilda and dearest Brother of William, Nicky, James and Adrian. All welcome at the Family home on Friday (July 4th) and Saturday (July 5th) from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 7:00pm – 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Tony’s Life will take place at his home on Sunday, July 6th at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery (at 2:00pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”

McCONNELL, Tiernán Joseph & Padraíg (Paudí) Francis. Passed away peacefully in their Mummy’s arms at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospitals’ Neonatal Unit on 28th June 2025. An angel wrote in the book of life the date of our sons’ births, then whispered as she closed the book, “too beautiful for Earth.” Lovingly cherished in memories by their parents Niall & Orlágh. Their siblings Caít, Shaunagh, Aoibhínn & Oisín. Deeply regretted by their Grandparents Paula & Terry (Canning), Laura & Mickey (McConnell), Barry & Julie (Tracey). Remembered by their Aunts and Uncles, Éirinn, Beth, Marc, Finbar (Hayley), Graínne, Niamh, Eimear, Caolan and Cousin Lochláin. Deeply regretted by their Great Grandparents, Ann & Francis Eannetta, Mary & The Late Pete Tracey, The Late David & Late Elizabeth Canning, Cecelia & Brian McGirr, Annie & The Late Patrick McConnell, and all the extended Canning, McConnell, Eannetta, Tracey & McGirr families. We ask St. Philomena and St. Felicitas protect and guide our boys into the everlasting light.

SOYE (nee McCrory) – 1st July 2025, peacefully at home Elizabeth (Libby), dearly loved wife of Alistair, Tullanisken Heights, Newmills, Dungannon. Loving mother of Gareth and Christopher, mother-in-law of Lisa and Leisha, much-loved Grandmother of Mason, Freddie and Luka. Precious daughter of Maureen and the late David and dear sister of Judith, Alison and the late Joan. House private. Funeral Service in Tullanisken Parish Church on Monday 7th at 10.00am followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her husband, sons and wider family circle. “Peacefully sleeping.”

CHENEY nee Duncan 3rd July 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital and late of Ferney, 223 Tummery Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone. Maureen Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of the late George, devoted mother of Alan (Lana) and Caroline (Dean) beloved sister of Gordon (Violet) and the late Joyce (the late Alan). House private please. Friends and Neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 12.30pm for Funeral Service in Irvinestown Methodist Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in Clock Tower Cemetery, Castle Street, Irvinestown. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Irvinestown Methodist Church, cheques should be made payable to Irvinestown Methodist Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Lovingly remembered by her family. “At Rest”.

Robinson 2nd July 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Thomas Barnett (Tommy), 15 Augher Road, Mullaghtinney, Clogher. Devoted husband of the late Ethel, loving father of Peter, father-in-law of Alison, granda of Jayne and Timothy, Victoria and Andrew, Esther and Michael, much loved great granda of Isla, Rosa and Harrison. Funeral from his residence on Friday 4th July 2025 at 1.00 p.m. to Clogher Presbyterian Church for service at 2.00 p.m., followed by a private family burial. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Tommy’s memory to Air Ambulance NI, C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy Ch 4 v 7.

The death has occurred of Maureen McGrath, née Glackin, 167 Laurel Drive, Strabane BT82 9PW. Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Aidan (Pauline) and Ciaran (Emma), loving granny of Lauren, Oran, Grace and Rory, dearest sister of Eddie and the late John and Jim, cherished daughter of the late Johnny and Alice. Reposing at the family home, today, Thursday 3rd July from 1 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 5th July at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Old Cemetery, Melmount. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The Alzheimers Society or The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.