Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

SOYE (nee McCrory) – 1st July 2025, peacefully at home Elizabeth (Libby), dearly loved wife of Alistair, Tullanisken Heights, Newmills, Dungannon. Loving mother of Gareth and Christopher, mother-in-law of Lisa and Leisha, much-loved Grandmother of Mason, Freddie and Luka. Precious daughter of Maureen and the late David and dear sister of Judith, Alison and the late Joan. House private. Funeral Service in Tullanisken Parish Church on Monday 7th at 10.00am followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Parkinsons UK Northern Ireland, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her husband, sons and wider family circle. “Peacefully sleeping.”

ROBB, JULY 4th, 2025 ROBERT LINDSAY (ROY) Peacefully at his late home, 3 Fort Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Shirley, devoted father of Lindsay (Alison), Trudy (Andrew) and cherished grandfather of Luke, Emily, Ellie, Molly, Rory and Neave. Dear brother of Lily, Vera and the late Kenneth, Maurice, Cecil and Norman. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Roy will be held in his late home on Sunday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all the family.

The death has occurred of Liam Mc Glinchey Peacefully at home (12A, Laght Road, Castlederg BT81 7XA), surrounded by his loving family, 3rd July 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Bridie, much loved father of Adrian (Aimee), Fidelma (Alan), Brendan, Caroline (Paul) and Teresa (Gavin), loving granda of 7 grandchildren and great-granda of 2 great-grandchildren, dearest brother of Charlie, Eugene, Eileen, Anne and the late Mary, Frankie and Jack, cherished son of the late Charles and Annie. Reposing at the family home on Friday 4th July from 12 noon until 8 p.m. and on Saturday 5th July from 12 noon until 8 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 6th July at 1.20 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.