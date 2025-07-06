Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Monaghan Pat, (Fintona, Co Tyrone) formerly of 59 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona BT78 2DD died peacefully in Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 5th July 2025. Cherished father of Leanne. Loving and devoted grandfather of Aoife. Treasured brother of Kitty (Jim), Joe, Johnny, Kevin, Michael and the late Mary Alice and Bernie. Pat’s wake will take place in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5pm until 8pm on Saturday 5th July and from 3pm until 7pm on Sunday 6th July. Pat will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Monday 7th July for 11am requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Care for Cancer c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Pat will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, brothers, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

McGlone (Coalisland), 5th July 2025, Jim R.I.P. Beloved partner of Winnie Shields. Much loved father of Helen, Roisin (James), Caroline (Conor), Liam (Chloe), Ryan (Roisin). Cherished grandfather of Mary-Jane, James, Isobel, Simon, Sarah, Alan, Conor, Carlee, Everly-Rose, Rose. Brother of Tommy, Jim Fay and the late Lily, Ann, Kathleen, Marie, Bernie, Johnny, Petsie, Billy, Joe, Pat R.I.P. Son of the late William and Mary McGlone R.I.P. Jim will be reposing at his home, 10 Ardnaskea Drive, Coalisland, BT71 4SW until removal on Monday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 11am mass, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, sons, daughters, brothers, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, Tanya, Richard, Paula, Mark, Gary, Ashley, sister in law Ann McGlone, Eileen Fay and the extended McGlone and Shields family circle and friends. Please note wake times are 4pm – 10pm on Saturday and Sunday. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Newry hospice c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services or the family.

McCann (neé Rodgers) Omagh 4th July 2025 Pauline R.I.P 24 Culmore Park. Peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Kieran, devoted mother of Conor (Tammy), Peter, cherished grandmother of Millie-Rose, Saoirse, Hugo and Logan and a much loved sister of Louise (Kieran). Now reposing in her late residence Saturday and Sunday 12 noon–9pm. Funeral Monday at 1pm in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family time please on morning of Funeral. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for Her.